SUS – BA promotes Public Selection Process with five vacancies

The vacancies are given to compose the team to implement the Hospital Management System in the health units

The State Family Health Foundation (Fesf), in the state of Bahia, announced the completion of its seventh Simplified Public Selection Process aimed at the temporary hiring of professionals in order to compose the team to implement the Hospital Management System in health units, as well as the formation of a reserve register of professionals with medium and higher levels.

The vacancies offered are for the positions of Junior Computer User Support Technician (1); Support Technician for the Full Computer User (1); Junior Information Technology Consultant (1); Full Information Technology Consultant (1); and Senior Information Technology Consultant (1).

Upon admission, the professional must perform their activities in workloads of 40 hours per week, with remuneration ranging from R$ 2,042.40 to R$ 6,312.40 per month.

To participate, the candidate must: enjoy the corresponding legal prerogatives; be at least 18 years of age; to be even with the Electoral Justice; to be even with the Military Service; present a certificate of physical and mental fitness; not having suffered, in the exercise of the public function, a penalty incompatible with the capacity; among other requirements.

Procedures for participation

Applications, starting on July 7, 2022, must be sent until 23:59 on the 10th of Julyto the following emails, according to the positions:

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated by means of curricular analysis through the application form and the documentation sent to the emails present.

The period of validity of the selection process will be six months, and may be extended, only once, to be counted from the approval of the final result.

Additional information can be obtained through the complete public notice on our website.