SUS Ombudsman receives certificate of Institutional Accreditation from Fiocruz

The SUS Ombudsman of Maceió received this Wednesday (6), at the headquarters of the Health Department (Center), the certificate of participation in the process of Institutional Accreditation of the SUS Ombudsmen. The recognition is due to the fact that the Maceió Ombudsman is the first, among the 24 Ombudsmen in the country to fulfill all the stages of the process that results in the granting of the Institutional Accreditation Seal. The initiative is a partnership of the Osvaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems).

Fernando Bessa, researcher at Fiocruz and coordinator of the Institutional Accreditation project, highlights that the fact that Maceió was the first Ombudsman participating in the process to fulfill all the steps represents an incentive for other entities. “This result proves the competence and excellence of the service provided by the Maceió Ombudsman. We are working with 24 state, municipal and hospital Ombudsmen throughout Brazil and Maceió has taken the lead and completed its self-assessment, external assessment and accreditation itself,” he highlights.

The SUS Ombudsman in Maceió is recognized by the Ministry of Health as one of the most successful experiences in the area of ​​ombudsmen in the country. The agency has been making a difference in the Municipality, consolidating its role as one of the main channels of articulation between citizens and public health management. Institutional Accreditation aims to integrate the ombudsman in a system with a high quality standard to be a reference in performance and resolution.

Josiene Moreira, SUS Ombudsman, talks about the emotion of receiving this recognition. “It was not an easy process, it was a lot to face, but it is a wonderful feeling to be able to receive this certificate that represents not only respect for the Maceió ombudsman, but all of Brazil, which are important channels of communication with users. We are the first in Brazil to receive this approval, we are very happy”, she celebrates.

Josiene Moreira, SUS Ombudsman. Photo: Marília Ferreira/SMS

management support

The Health Secretary of Maceió, Célia Fernandes celebrates the achievement for the Municipality. “When the Ombudsman team came to me, I embraced the challenge, because I knew about the competence and quality of the work developed. We are changing health, because we like people, we believe in people and we have professionals involved in improving care for the population. This certificate is just the beginning and I am very excited about this recognition given to our Municipality”, highlights the secretary.

Celia Fernandes. Maceio Health Secretary. Photo: Victor Vercant/SMS

Towards the Accreditation Seal

The Accreditation Seal will be awarded by the end of 2022 and as the Maceió Ombudsman was the first to complete the process, the certificate is a tribute to its promptness. The official Seal delivery ceremony is planned to take place in Rio de Janeiro with the participation of all SUS ombudsmen participating in the process.

About the SUS Ombudsman in Maceió

Created on February 8, 2005, the SUS Ombudsman’s Office in Maceió underwent a long period of structuring until it was made official by Ordinance No. 009, in December 2006. Since then, the sector has been strengthening its mission, promoting the reception of users in complaints, complaints, compliments, requests and suggestions related to the services provided by the SUS network in the Municipality, bringing this information to the attention of the technical areas and competent bodies, eliminating bureaucracy and ensuring agility to the responses to these manifestations.