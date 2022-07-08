Tadeu is fired by José Leôncio, gets angry with his father and blames his brother

The pawn will be cornered by the father and will not take him on a trip through the Pantanal

Tadeu’s (José Loreto) relationship was not always very close with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), in wetland. Despite not yet discovering that he is not the farmer’s son, the peon feels jealous, on different occasions, with his father’s approach to Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in the novel.

With the brothers gaining more space on their father’s farm, Tadeu will enjoy a few moments alone with his father to show his service. However, Filó’s son (Dira Paes) will be dismissed by his father in one more opportunity. The scenes should air from Friday (8).

José Loreto’s character will take advantage of the fact that his brother is coming to terms with Juma (Alanis Guillen) and will once again attract his father’s attention. Tadeu will take advantage of this to get even closer to José Leôncio and will make himself available to pilot the family’s aircraft on a trip.

However, the pawn will be surprised shortly before they depart. The plane will be about to take off when Madeleine’s son will show up unannounced. José Leôncio will then be happy and will ask Tadeu to stay in the Pantanal, while Jove will travel. The pawn will be pretty devastated and will blame the brother.