Taubaté: VW updates plant for Polo Track and new SUV

Volkswagen is updating the Taubaté plant, in Vale do Paraíba, for the production of the Polo Track and a new compact, which should be a subcompact SUV or crossover below the T-Cross.

The São Paulo plant is receiving new equipment to produce the MQB modular platform, which will increase the factory’s production capacity by 33%.

Vilque Rojas, plant manager of the Volkswagen factory in Taubaté, says: “The adaptation works at the factory are accelerated and more than 90% of the project has already been carried out. This result demonstrates the commitment and work of the entire team. All these modernizations will bring gains in productivity and quality of the final product delivered to our customer”.

Rojas concludes: “In addition, we are promoting excellent training for our people, as we believe that investing in the qualification of our team is also investing in our customer’s satisfaction”.

The increase in production will come from the acquisition of 80 new robots in the bodywork, of which there will be two models of state-of-the-art robots, from different brands.

Trifocal laser welding equipment was also acquired, capable of welding parts (ceiling and sides), with electrolytic raw material (EG – electrogalvanizing), by hot-dip galvanizing (HDG – hot-dip galvanizing) or both joints.

It is the only VW plant in the country with this capacity, and the “wedding” section – bodywork uniting with engine, gearbox and suspensions – has been expanded to make the MQB cars.

VW is also already training the staff of the brand’s new compact car project, with more than 40,000 hours invested, in addition to improvements in other areas.

Having produced Gol, Voyage, Passat, Saveiro, Parati and up! models throughout its history, the Taubaté factory, which started with the famous fastback, is now preparing for the Polo Track and a new promise of volume.