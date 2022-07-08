Tax reduction causes gasoline to fall below R$ 6.00 a liter at Patos de Minas gas stations

The tax reduction in fuel prices can already be felt by vehicle owners in Patos de Minas. Since the beginning of the week, gasoline and ethanol are being sold at considerable discounts. The bad news is for those who use diesel, which has practically no change. The fuel tax reduction is valid until December 31, 2022.

The measure sets a ceiling of 17% for the collection of ICMS on fuels and reduces the Cide-Fuel and PIS/Cofins rates levied on gasoline to zero. Currently, such federal taxes are already zeroed for diesel and cooking gas. In addition, the government reduced to zero the PIS/Cofins levied on hydrated alcohol and on anhydrous alcohol added to gasoline.

In Patos de Minas, the measures were enough to reduce the price of gasoline, in some cases, by up to R$ 1.80 per litre. The average price of this fuel is around R$ 6.09 at the pumps, but it is already possible to find gasoline below R$ 6.00 at some stations. Alcohol also had an important reduction. The fuel that was sold at around R$ 5.40, today can be found for an average price of R$ 4.39.

The measure was not enough to lower the price of diesel, which already had reduced tax rates. The fuel is sold at gas stations in Patos de Minas for an average price of R$ 7.69 per liter. It is the first time that the price of diesel is above the price of gasoline in the state. It is worth remembering that this fuel has an impact on transport prices in general, influencing the cost of almost the entire production chain.

Posts will have to announce prices from before the ICMS reduction

And as of this Thursday (7), gas stations across the country are obliged to disclose, in a “correct, clear, precise, ostensible and legible” way, the prices of fuels that were charged, in each company, in the June 22, 2022, “so that consumers can compare them with the prices charged at the time of purchase”.

The determination, effective until December 31, 2022, is contained in Decree No. 11,121, published in the Official Gazette of the Union today.



