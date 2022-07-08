TCE-RS suspends sale of Corsan shares

The Government of the State of Rio Grande do Sul has five days to suspend the public offering of shares by Companhia Rio Grandense de Saneamento (Corsan). The decision is from the State Court of Auditors (TCE), addressed to Governor Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PSDB) and to the president of the State, Roberto Correa Barbuti, and was published in the Electronic Diary of the organ this Thursday.

The TCE accepted the position of the Public Ministry of Accounts and the Technical Staff of the body and determined that the privatization process of the state-owned company does not advance “without the promotion of well-founded corrections in the economic and financial modeling adopted for the privatization of the Entity”. Bill 211/2021, which authorizes the privatization of Corsan, was approved by the Legislative Assembly on August 31 of last year.

Corsan published a material fact earlier this Thursday night, informing the TCE’s decision and stating that “the Company and its controlling shareholder, the State of RS, are studying the appropriate measures and will keep the market and society in general informed of possible repercussions”. The document is signed by Corsan’s Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Douglas Ronan Casagrande da Silva.



