Tears, absence of participants and emotional speech: everything that happened in the final of ‘No Limite’ | 2022

And the big moment arrived: among the five finalists of No Limite, only one of them took home the prize of R$ 500 thousand and the title of great champion of the season! 🔥 Charles , Clécio , Ipojucan , Lucas or Victor ? The public decided, the great consecrated on the stage of the attraction was Charles!

Participants in the final of No Limite — Photo: Globo

Fernando Fernandes presents the final moment of the dispute, which promises strong emotions, exciting reunions and, of course, the pressure hardcore that every reality fan loves to follow! 💪

Fernando Fernandes — Photo: Globo

Right at the beginning of the episode, the presenter lamented the absence of Matheus and Shirley. In addition to the two, Victor Hugo is also away, all three for medical reasons.

Ipojucan, Charles, Lucas and Victor Hugo go through the First Elimination Trial

There are still many fighters from Praia Dura who are in the running, no? To reduce the number of participants, how about one of those INTENSE challenges that only the program delivers?

Ipojucan in the first round of No Limite — Photo: Globo

The dynamics required balance, focus and, above all, calm to balance balls and thin platforms, one on top of the other.

First round of No Limite — Photo: Globo

In order, Ipojucan, Lucas, Charles and Victor were the ones who were saved in the dispute, and Clécio was the first eliminated of the night. In an emotional message, he thanked his fellow campers for their welcome until that moment in the game, moving his friends.

💣 The Second Round

Ipojucan, Lucas and Charles win race and compete for ‘No Limite’ award

To define the three finalists of the edition, one more proof for the account! Strapped in bags with the same weights as the participants, they had to carry packages, from one side to the other, with puzzle pieces.

Finalists in the second round of 'No Limite' — Photo: Globo

After moving all the bags, they needed to assemble the puzzles, in the shape of a wave. Combining the different shapes of the pieces was one of the great challenges of the dispute, and Ipojucan, Lucas and Charles, in that order, secured the three spots!

Victor is out of the final of 'No Limite' — Photo: Globo

Victor said goodbye to the competition emotional, and couldn’t hold back the tears. Congratulations on the claw! ✨✨✨

Charles, Ipojucan and Lucas are the finalists of 'No Limite' — Photo: Globo

Charles, Ipojucan and Lucas celebrated the great result not only on the program, but also live, on the competition stage. Between tears, smiles and a lot of pride, the trio’s reactions were the most diverse.

Charles gets emotional in the final of 'No Limite' — Photo: Globo

Ipojucan in the final of 'No Limite' — Photo: Globo

Lucas in the final of 'No Limite' — Photo: Globo

With 51.42% of the votes, Charles was elected by the public as the big winner of the season! Ipojucan took the second place while Lucas took the bronze medal.

Charles is the champion of the 'No Limit' 2022 — Photo: Globo

In an exclusive “invasion”, Fernando Fernandes opened the dressing room and revealed details of the space. Watch! 👇

