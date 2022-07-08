Who wouldn’t want to have a healthy life, right? In pursuit of this, we invest a lot of money in routine strategies, diets and physical exercises. But, in addition, some foods, if combined with good planning, can be excellent allies to avoid some diseases and conditions. One of these foods is date!

One fruit sweet, rich in nutrients, with a refined flavor and cultivated for millennia. In this case, consuming it three times a day for a week can bring several benefits to your body.

Meet below what are the benefits of eating dates every day.

The date is a fruit originally from Asia and quite popular among Brazilians. In addition to being a delicious food, if consumed frequently, it can provide clear improvements to various aspects of our body, such as the health of our bones, intestinal system and even the heart, and can even be an excellent ally for those looking to lose weight. Weight. In this aspect, having more than 50 different types, some of them can be more effective, depending on your objective.

which date to choose

Today, you will know the benefits of the medjoul date, known as “the queen of dates”. Because it is consumed fresh and does not go through an industrial process, it is usually much larger than other types of fruit. By consuming it 3 times a day, for a week, you will already be able to notice clear signs of change in your health.

stress reduction

Experts indicate that dates are great allies of mental health, as they are foods very rich in vitamin B6. In this way, by stimulating the production of serotonin, we can regulate mood more effectively and even fight stress. Because of this, it is an indispensable fruit in the diet of those who have a very busy and stressful routine.

In addition, it can even help regulate sleep, as it also has tryptophan, which helps in the release of melatonin.

Weight loss

For starters, dates are an excellent source of energy, so they are great for those with a more active life. Because of this, they are relatively caloric, with about 282 calories per 100 grams of fruit. However, they can still help you lose fat.

That’s because they are rich in fiber, which provides a greater effect of satiety and prevents blood glucose spikes. In this way, by consuming them we can accelerate metabolism, helping to burn calories.