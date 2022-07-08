The best investments taken from 88 portfolios for July – Money Times

Scouring 88 recommended walletsO Money Times separated the investments bank and brokerage favorites for July.

OK (VALE3) remains one of the main bets of analysts. In addition to being one of the biggest beneficiaries of the reopening of the Chinese economy in the coming months, according to the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), a mining company is known for its good shareholder remuneration.

The bank estimates a yield (yield) of 15% for 2022, including the recently announced approximately $8 billion share buyback program.

already the Agora Investments believes that above-average iron ore prices will continue to support Vale’s robust cash generation (estimated at US$16 billion and US$12 billion in 2022 and 2023, respectively).

The broker works with an estimated remuneration of more than 20%, between dividends and share buybacks.

Between the small capsthe action of a refrigerator stands out – and for the same reason as Vale: the good distribution of dividends.

According to no investthe short and long term factors, the growing and constant distribution of earnings in the last years of the Minerva (BEEF3) is positive for the strength of the company’s operations.

In real estate fundsthe segment of Cris (certificates of real estate receivables) form the majority among the most indicated assets among 13 brokerages.

Already with BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, certificates issued in Brazil backed by shares issued abroad), the giants of technology continue to dominate the preference ranking.

Here are the best investments extracted from 88 portfolios for July:

