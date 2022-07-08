The Boys in Brazil: cast ‘melts’ across the country at a press conference; check out!

You can now prepare your Compound V because the Boys are in the area! the cast of the boys landed in Brazilian lands last Monday (4th) and caused a stir among fans of the series.

In the country to promote the finale of the third season, the cast members participated in a series of events with influencers, journalists and fans, as well as taking the opportunity to watch a football game at Allianz Parque.

O Minha Série was invited to participate in the press conference of the boys, held in the city of São Paulo and which featured part of the main cast, including Antony Starr (Homelander), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher). Series creator Eric Kripke also participated.

What to know more? Take a look at what happened at the press conference in the boys in Brazil!

character challenges

One of the big highlights of this season was the introduction of Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles. A curiosity is that the actor has a long-standing friendship with the creator, Eric Kripke, as the two worked together on Supernatural. When explaining how he got the role in the boysthe actor pointed out that the famous ‘indication’ took place.

“In 2020, I called Eric Kripke and told him I would soon be unemployed [em referência ao fim de Supernatural]”, he said laughing during the press conference. “That’s where he introduced me to the role of Soldier Boy.”

About his motivations for playing the character, he emphasizes the importance of a good script. “In this show, the characters are so extreme that we get to play them in totally unrealistic contexts. It allows us to experience absurd things that none of us would do in real life. So all the inspiration comes from.” [da qualidade] of scripts.”

It’s from Brazil!

Since it was launched in 2019, the boys has been gaining fans all over the world. And Brazil, of course, could not be left out. The country was even praised by the cast during the press conference. And it is not for nothing that the Brazilian territories were chosen to host the season finale launch event.

Jensen Ackles reinforced that there are good reasons for the country to have been ‘The Chosen One’. “This is due to the intense love of Brazilian fans for the boys over the years. From the beginning, you interact with the series, ask us to come to Brazil and give us so much support, that now we just have to thank you for all the affection “, he says.

What makes the boys different?

Showing the “B” side of superheroes, the series mixes social criticism, brawling and a lot of acid humor. The combo by itself is already an unusual junction. But series creator Eric Kripke highlighted other issues.

According to him, what differs most the boys of the other productions he has already directed – among them, the series with Jensen Ackles, Supernatural – it’s the freedom to do things you couldn’t do on conventional broadcasters. “It’s really nice to be able to swear my ass off and be able to make jokes about miniature people getting on a giant penis,” she joked.

He also pointed out that despite running one of the most popular series on streaming today, he does not have free access to Amazon’s benefits package. “Not even Jeff Bezos has free access to Prime Video,” he joked, referring to the company’s ‘big boss’.

Unfortunately, the actors weren’t able to talk about the events of the last episode or the fourth season, but it’s worth mentioning that shooting for the next wave of episodes starts soon!

The last episode of the third season of the boys arrives in the Amazon Prime Video catalog this Friday (8).