The dark side of the chocolate you eat

Fernando Duarte

BBC World Service

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The chocolate industry is under pressure to resolve ethical and sustainability issues

Chocolate is probably the most popular treat in the world.

And it seems that few people can resist this delicacy — we consume more than 7 million tons annually. It’s almost 1kg for every person that inhabits the planet.

But this appetite has sinister side effects, as several documentaries, including The Dark Side of Chocolate (2010) have already pointed out.

The chocolate industry has long been under pressure to resolve ethical and sustainability issues, such as deforestation and the use of child labor in the cocoa harvest, where the delicacy comes from.

But how is the industry dealing with these issues, which cast a big shadow over such a lucrative business?

Sustainability: where does chocolate come from?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Cocoa, the raw material for chocolate, only grows under very specific climatic conditions.

One of the main issues facing the chocolate industry is the fact that cocoa beans, the raw material for chocolate, are far from plentiful.

Cocoa trees are quite sensitive and require high rainfall and temperature to grow, as well as forest cover to protect them from light and wind. That’s why only some countries offer these conditions.

Just two West African nations — Ivory Coast and Ghana — account for nearly 52% of the cocoa beans harvested worldwide, according to data from the food and agriculture arm of the United Nations (UN) FAO. .

Other countries in the region, such as Nigeria and Cameroon, help raise Africa’s share to nearly 69%.

Climate change and deforestation

Climate change is a major concern as it is expected to raise temperatures and increase dry spells in West Africa, which is bad news for cocoa farmers.

Another problem is deforestation: producers often do not hesitate to advance into forested areas.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Deforestation and cocoa cultivation often go hand in hand

Environmentalists say cocoa cultivation is one of the main culprits behind Ivory Coast’s staggering deforestation rate — World Bank data shows the country has lost 80% of its forest cover in the last 50 years. It is one of the highest deforestation rates on the planet.

And the forest is still threatened. The US-based environmental group Mighty Earth, which maps deforestation with the help of satellite data, claims that the African country saw a forested area of ​​470 km² disappear in 2020 alone.

But deforestation is strongly linked to climate change, which in the long run threatens the livelihoods of the same farmers.

Michael Odijie, a researcher at University College London (UCL) in the UK who specializes in the African cocoa industry, believes that simple economics is driving this vicious circle.

“There is a huge ecological cost involved in growing cocoa. Unfortunately, this will likely continue because the cost of producing cocoa in forested areas (virgin forest) is lower than in fields, and prices [do cacau] are too low for sustainable production,” Odijie tells the BBC.

But the industry says it is taking steps to correct its actions.

Confectionery giant Mars, the world’s biggest chocolate seller, based in the United States, told the BBC it has implemented measures to make its cocoa supply chain more sustainable, which includes having cocoa completely “deforestation free” by 2025. .

“Illegally sourced cocoa has no place in Mars’ supply chain,” it said in a statement.

Mars also noted that it is part of the Cocoa and Forest Initiative, a public-private partnership with the governments of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana that aims to end deforestation and restore forested areas in these countries.

child exploitation

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Child labor is a common practice in cocoa farming

There is evidence of the use of children (and adults) in forced labor conditions in cocoa cultivation.

As early as 1998, the United Nations Children’s Fund said that children from neighboring countries were being systematically trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire to work on cocoa plantations.

And the practice persists, according to Anti-Slavery International, a UK-based NGO.

“It is estimated that at least 30,000 adults and children are working in forced labor in the cocoa sector worldwide,” Jessica Turner, a spokeswoman for Anti-Slavery International, told the BBC.

But the wider use of child labor is another matter. The term refers to work that, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), “deprives children of their childhood”—which includes interfering with schooling and providing harmful or dangerous conditions.

In 2020, a study by the University of Chicago in the United States found that two out of five children living in cocoa-growing regions in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana were engaged in work classified as risky — activities such as using tools. sharp edges, night shifts or exposure to chemicals used in agriculture.

The chocolate industry has made a commitment since 2001 to end child labor in cocoa production, as part of an international agreement called the Harkin-Engel protocol.

But it missed the deadline to achieve a 70% reduction in child labor in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana by 2020.

The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), the umbrella organization for some of the largest companies in the chocolate industry in the world, has recognized the issue of child labour, citing estimates that in Ivory Coast and Ghana alone there are 1.6 million children. working in cocoa cultivation.

On its website, the WCF states that it has “zero tolerance for any case of forced labor, modern slavery or human trafficking in the supply chain”.

The organization also claims that it is committed to “eliminating child labor in cocoa”, increasing investments in social development programs to address the problem – and claims that, in 2019 alone, the money allocated to these programs was greater than the entire period 2001-2018.

The BBC has contacted the WCF for comment, but has not received a response at the time of publishing this report.

Do we pay a fair price for the chocolate we eat?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Even some chocolate industry representatives say we don’t pay a fair price for the delicacy.

According to activists and even some voices in the chocolate industry, no.

Inkota, a German-based NGO that runs an awareness campaign called Make Chocolate Fair (Make Chocolate Fair), claims that the prices paid to cocoa farmers fuel the problems facing the chocolate industry.

“Cocoa farmers are in deep poverty, and this is directly linked to issues such as child labor and deforestation,” explains Evelyn Bahn, human rights consultant at Inkota, to the BBC.

In 2020, fair trade experts estimated that the average cocoa producer earns just US$0.90 (R$4.80 in current values) a day, which is below the World Bank’s extreme poverty threshold (US$ 1.90, or BRL 10.20).

“Poverty and all the work practices that emanate from it are mainly due to the low price paid to cocoa farmers,” says Michael Odijie.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Cocoa farmers and workers earn, on average, less than US$1 a day.

Activists such as Inkota and the Fairtrade Foundation believe that market prices for cocoa beans need to be raised to address this situation, and some chocolate companies have publicly pledged to pay farmers more.

One example is Tony’s Chocolonely, a Dutch company that started as a platform for activism against forced labor in the chocolate industry, and is now the country’s best-selling chocolate brand.

“The only reason we exist is to make chocolate free from child and slave labor. And pay a fair price [pelo cacau] It’s an important principle,” Ben Greensmith, the company’s UK managing director, tells the BBC.

And that doesn’t necessarily mean customers would end up paying a lot more for the delicacy.

Inkota estimates that the price of a 100g bar of chocolate would increase by less than US$0.20 (R$1) if cocoa farmers received living wages for their production.

“It’s not a big increase, and it would make a huge difference to the lives of cocoa farmers,” argues Bahn.