The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gameplay revealed

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum just received a gameplay trailer. This adventure game with mixtures of stealth action is published by Nacon, with development in charge of Daedalic Entertainment.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, based on the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy of JRR Tolkien’s books, tells Gollum’s experiences behind the scenes of the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that takes him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the Wood-elves realm in Mirkwood.

In order to survive the perils of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum must sneak, climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with Smeagol.

It depends on the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to let Sméagol take control.

Gollum also encounters familiar characters from the books, as well as some new faces.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on September 1 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Nintendo Switch version arrives in late 2022.



