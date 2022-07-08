The mysterious port wine | Interview

Leaving Portugal in the 1960s, aged 24, to visit the largest bank in the world must have been an adventure.

It was an interesting trip on different levels. I could see what was being done in terms of banking, I could see the entrepreneurial capacity of the Azoreans, I was amazed at the fact that it was possible to eat at any of the 24 hours of the day – thanks to the Asian community in the city – and, yes, it was possible to understand what the culture of vines and wine in California was all about.

Having grown up in Porto, hadn’t you had contact with the world of wine?

Not really.

And what surprised you the most?

I remember a curious thing. At one point, I found a bottle in a store that said “port wine”. I looked at it, not really understanding which Portuguese company the wine was from. I asked a few questions and the guy there told me: “This wine is made here, but it seems that there is a country in Europe that also makes something similar.” I bought a bottle and when I arrived in Portugal I gathered some friends linked to wine, the Guedes and the van Zellers, and asked them, without showing the bottle, to say where the wine was from: some said it was from Vale Mendiz, others that it was of the river Torto and still others that it was from the bank here or there. When they finished speaking, I finished: well, my dears, you all missed by 9 thousand kilometers of distance.