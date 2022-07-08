The Poncio family has a debt of R$ 1.4 billion with the Federal Revenue

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on The Poncio family has a debt of R$ 1.4 billion with the Federal Revenue 1 Views

Influencer Gabi Brandt drew attention this week by showing that her credit card bill was R$377,000. Despite the exorbitant amount, the Poncio family, of which she is a part, owes more than R$ 1.4 billion in taxes to União.

The information was published by journalist Daniela Oliveira, from Metrópoles, and confirmed by splash.

Gabi is married to Saulo Poncio, son of Simone and marcio Poncio. The family owns the cigarette distributor Gudang Brasil, which has about 70 entries in the active debt of the Revenue, information available on the Debtors List of the Attorney General’s Office. Added together, the fines reach R$ 1.4 billion.

According to Redesim, from the Federal Government, Gudang Brasil is registered in the name of Sarah Poncio, Saulo’s sister. The influencer is a pre-candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

Marcio and Simone are not included in the corporate structure of the company, but they also appear in the list of debtors of the Union.

Gabriela Brandt also has outstanding debts, but at a lower value: R$ 3,950.54.

The report contacted the Poncio family’s advice and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

Check out photos of Sarah Poncio’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro

Sarah Poncio - Bruno Primo/Black Communication

1 / 10

Sarah Poncio redecorated her mansion in partnership with architect Geraldo Segreto, and reveals the result in a photo shoot

Bruno Primo/Black Communication

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

two / 10

According to Casa Vogue magazine, the property in Barra da Tijuca has 473 m²

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

3 / 10

The architect says that he gave priority to light, feminine and cozy tones in the decoration.

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

4 / 10

The idea was to print Sarah Poncio’s personality in each environment

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

5 / 10

The marbled porcelain tile flooring was combined with natural fiber trim

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

6 / 10

“The contemporary style was the great inspiration for this project, with touches of the boho style in the decor”, says the architect on Instagram.

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

7 / 10

Sarah’s children’s room has a playful decor inspired by nature

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

8 / 10

The mansion in Barra da Tijuca has 14 rooms

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

9 / 10

The bathroom was decorated with a flowery wallpaper.

Gustavo Resinai

Sarah Poncio's mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - Gustavo Resinai

10 / 10

In addition to neutral tones, Sarah chose touches of pink and gold for the home decor.

Gustavo Resinai

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Daniel poses with his three daughters while on vacation in London and enchants

Daniel and Aline de Pádua appear with their three daughters on a family vacation trip …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved