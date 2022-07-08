The Poncio family has a debt of R$ 1.4 billion with the Federal Revenue

Influencer Gabi Brandt drew attention this week by showing that her credit card bill was R$377,000. Despite the exorbitant amount, the Poncio family, of which she is a part, owes more than R$ 1.4 billion in taxes to União.
The information was published by journalist Daniela Oliveira, from Metrópoles, and confirmed by splash.
Gabi is married to Saulo Poncio, son of Simone and marcio Poncio. The family owns the cigarette distributor Gudang Brasil, which has about 70 entries in the active debt of the Revenue, information available on the Debtors List of the Attorney General’s Office. Added together, the fines reach R$ 1.4 billion.
According to Redesim, from the Federal Government, Gudang Brasil is registered in the name of Sarah Poncio, Saulo’s sister. The influencer is a pre-candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.
Marcio and Simone are not included in the corporate structure of the company, but they also appear in the list of debtors of the Union.
Gabriela Brandt also has outstanding debts, but at a lower value: R$ 3,950.54.
The report contacted the Poncio family’s advice and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.
Check out photos of Sarah Poncio’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro
1 / 10
Sarah Poncio redecorated her mansion in partnership with architect Geraldo Segreto, and reveals the result in a photo shoot
Bruno Primo/Black Communication
two / 10
According to Casa Vogue magazine, the property in Barra da Tijuca has 473 m²
Gustavo Resinai
3 / 10
The architect says that he gave priority to light, feminine and cozy tones in the decoration.
Gustavo Resinai
4 / 10
The idea was to print Sarah Poncio’s personality in each environment
Gustavo Resinai
5 / 10
The marbled porcelain tile flooring was combined with natural fiber trim
Gustavo Resinai
6 / 10
“The contemporary style was the great inspiration for this project, with touches of the boho style in the decor”, says the architect on Instagram.
Gustavo Resinai
7 / 10
Sarah’s children’s room has a playful decor inspired by nature
Gustavo Resinai
8 / 10
The mansion in Barra da Tijuca has 14 rooms
Gustavo Resinai
9 / 10
The bathroom was decorated with a flowery wallpaper.
Gustavo Resinai
10 / 10
In addition to neutral tones, Sarah chose touches of pink and gold for the home decor.