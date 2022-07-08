The Poncio family has a debt of R$ 1.4 billion with the Federal Revenue

Influencer Gabi Brandt drew attention this week by showing that her credit card bill was R$377,000. Despite the exorbitant amount, the Poncio family, of which she is a part, owes more than R$ 1.4 billion in taxes to União.

The information was published by journalist Daniela Oliveira, from Metrópoles, and confirmed by splash.

Gabi is married to Saulo Poncio, son of Simone and marcio Poncio. The family owns the cigarette distributor Gudang Brasil, which has about 70 entries in the active debt of the Revenue, information available on the Debtors List of the Attorney General’s Office. Added together, the fines reach R$ 1.4 billion.

According to Redesim, from the Federal Government, Gudang Brasil is registered in the name of Sarah Poncio, Saulo’s sister. The influencer is a pre-candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

Marcio and Simone are not included in the corporate structure of the company, but they also appear in the list of debtors of the Union.

Gabriela Brandt also has outstanding debts, but at a lower value: R$ 3,950.54.

The report contacted the Poncio family’s advice and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

