The prejudices of Science that endanger the lives of women and blacks

Pablo Uchoa

BBC World Service

7 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Having more women and people of color in the science industry is a way to combat biases that can have real-life consequences.

We think of Science as objective—factual conclusions based on research, experiments, and statistics.

But scientific experiments are designed by human beings, who are subjective.

This has led to a “sustained bias” in science, with consequences for people in real life, according to Lilian Hunt, head of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion program at the Wellcome Trust, a British research support institution.

Next, let’s take a look at how bias in Science can impact you—depending on your gender, race, or where you live.

Male-only crash test dummies

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Women are more at risk of being trapped in car accidents, says a UK study, in part because of the way safety is designed into vehicles

Research suggests that if you’re a man, you’re more likely to be in a car accident than a woman.

But if a woman is involved, she is more likely to be trapped in the vehicle, according to a recent UK study.

Doctors at Plymouth University Hospital analyzed data from more than 70,000 car crash survivors who were admitted to UK trauma centers between 2012 and 2019.

Although men were more often involved in accidents, they found that women were trapped in 16% of cases, compared to 9% for men.

Lauren Weekes, one of the study’s co-authors, said part of the problem is because the mannequins used in car safety tests are still designed for men’s dimensions and don’t take women’s bodies into account.

“For example, women have a much higher rate of pelvic injuries, and it’s harder to get out of a car if you’ve broken your pelvis,” says Weekes.

“We know that women’s pelvises, even considering their height and weight, are much wider than men’s, so crash test dummies used to simulate accidents are more like a 12-year-old preteen girl. years than an adult woman.”

Textbooks and brain technology ignore people of color

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Textbooks used to teach about skin conditions often don’t show what a given condition would look like on black skin.

Textbooks used to teach medical students about skin conditions around the world have long ignored people of color.

Malone Mukwende was so frustrated by this that he organized a manual of clinical signs in black people called Mind The Gap in 2020.

At the time, the black medical student from the UK tweeted:

“There is currently a white-skinned bias in medical education, leaving me and others alienated. It is vital that, as future medical professionals, we are aware of these differences so that patient care is not compromised.”

Likewise, the technology widely used to do brain research doesn’t work well with braids, dreads and curly hair, which effectively discriminates against people of African descent.

Scientists at the University of California’s Grover Lab in the United States have now (as illustrated in the tweet above) developed a new technique to combat this problem.

But these examples have only emerged in recent years.

The first female 3D anatomical model

Credit, Elsevier Health photo caption, Anatomy teaching has long been based on the male form, with female organs being added

Anatomy students continue to learn about women’s bodies by analyzing 3D computer models based on a white male’s physique.

Elsevier, a health research company, is trying to change that — and released the first 3D female anatomical model in April 2022.

“Previously, anatomy teaching was always based on male form, and then differences in females were added in, as a strange kind of complement,” explains Clare Smith, professor of anatomy at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, where the new model is being used.

“The female skeleton is a little more slender. It’s amazing to see all the really intricate details of the female pelvis. It’s not just a uterus placed inside a male pelvis.”

Medical student Yasmin says the new model “makes a huge difference because women aren’t just some sort of small man as books often make them out to be.”

Women’s health is ‘underfunded and understudied’

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Hunt says women’s health issues are often overlooked

Hunt argues that one reason for bias in science that unfairly affects women is that “women’s health has been consistently underfunded and understudied.”

“There’s a lot of research to be done on women’s health issues, on motherhood, on menstrual health — things that have been neglected for too long,” she explains.

She believes the reasons behind this are all power and money related.

“It’s fundamentally about who controls the research and who has the money to do the work. So what do they think are the priorities?”

And it often depends on where you live

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Some of the most advanced Covid vaccines were more difficult to distribute around the world

The Covid-19 pandemic was an example of how science produced in a few countries informed government decisions everywhere, argues Hunt.

Policy decisions were extrapolated and applied everywhere, with different benefits and costs.

WEIRD is an acronym used in the debate to refer to Western, educated, industrialized, wealthy and democratic societies. They correspond to less than 12% of the world’s population, but represent up to 80% of participants in scientific studies.

“These countries are the ones that have the money to invest in research and are often driving the research plans, deciding what’s important and what needs to be studied,” says Hunt.

“Political decisions kept coming up based on the idea that you were a certain type of person. If you have a specific type of health, maybe distancing or just wearing a mask was ok. But for those who had other health conditions, it wasn’t ok.”

“The idea of ​​you staying at home is fine for some people, but for those who had unsanitary homes or domestic problems or lived in poor conditions, it would probably make things worse.”

“So all these policy recommendations, these decisions, these ideas have to come from research that includes everyone. Otherwise, they’re going to help a very small group of people and hurt a lot more.”

Furthermore, the transport and storage requirements of some of the more advanced mRNA vaccines, which need to be kept at very low temperatures, have revealed more challenges in trying to make science universal.

“That’s when we saw questions about whether the vaccine itself was being kept at the right temperature long enough, how it could get to communities. If you had done research on those vaccines in that community, in that geography, you would have already addressed these issues.” says Hunt.

The need to ‘democratize science’

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Bringing diversity to laboratories is a way of trying to make science universal.

Ultimately, Hunt argues that the problem of bias in science, whether gender, race, or class, demands that we do more “Democratizing Science,” as she puts it.

One way is to encourage and allow aspiring researchers from different backgrounds to become scientists.

“You always bring your own experiences, prioritize what you think is important, that [afeta] how you perceive things”, he observes.

“You can’t force these natural things, so you have to have a diversity of people involved in the research, because that’s how you get new ideas.”

Another way of “democratizing science” is to make funding conditional on meeting certain diversity requirements. National scientific bodies in several countries already do this, but the result is “extremely varied”, according to Hunt.

“There’s very little consistency globally as to the right way to do this. We’re starting to see it applied more,” he says.

She believes that the industry needs to take a step back to combat the issue of bias in science.

“We’ve been doing things for decades, even hundreds of years, [mas] is it working for everyone? If not, we need to change them together, collectively.”