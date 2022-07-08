“Then they say I’m thick”

Jojo Todynho became a subject again among netizens after activating the sincere mode and rebutting an indiscreet question from some followers. It all started when the singer traveled to Paris, France, without the presence of her husband, the soldier Lucasand netizens questioned why the two are not in the same country.

“You know what I have to say to you? Go to the fucking house, go fuck yourself up there. Now, you see…I go from 0 to 100 fast. Then people say that I’m thick and few ideas”, she said, in Stories published on Instagram. The funkeira continued her outburst and sent a very direct message. “What a disturbance! ‘Where’s your husband?’ , lord, forgive me, deeds, words and thoughts. The struggle is daily”she finished.

After the moment of stress, the famous decided to open the game and explain the real reason why her husband does not accompany her on her business trip. “It’s people asking where Lucas is, why he’s not in Paris. Lucas has his life, his work and I have my work, but when it’s leisure, we’re together. one with his work. Things don’t mix. He has his life and I have mine, but we’re married. He has his stuff: barracks and college, and a lot of other stuff he does”he said.

Jojo Todynho took the opportunity and even mocked the rumors that he had separated from the military. “Regina just called me that she has some very hot information that I’m separated from Lucas. Guys, what’s up, husband? What a bad thing!”she said.