Thor: Love and Thunder | Understand the end of the new movie from Marvel Studios

[O texto abaixo traz spoilers de Thor: Amor e Trovão]

Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Son of Odin, is now a father. As a result of the final confrontation with the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), the God of Thunder had to accept Jane Foster’s choice (Natalie Portman), the Mighty Thor, from dying in battle. By choosing to embrace her in her last moments, he made the villain remember the love he felt for his daughter – precisely the fuel of his bloody revenge – and asked the entity Eternity not for the death of the deities, but for the resurrection. of the girl. As the use of the necro-sword had left him on the verge of death, however, he used his dying breaths to entrust the girl to the hero’s care; what he accepted.

So, Thor: Love and Thunder ends by revealing, in the narration of Korg (played by the director Taika Waititi) that the title is more than a summary of what makes up its plot, but also the nickname by which the duo composed by the Son of Odin and his protege became known. Living together on a spaceship, she appears to be not only cared for by “Uncle Thor”, but also guided in battle by him. The extent of the girl’s powers is not evident, but as her resurrection implies, she appears to carry a part of Eternity’s own cosmic abilities, even being able to cast energy beams from her eyes.

This indicates a potential connection with a group of characters from the comics of the Marvel called Children of Forever, most recently relevant in Loki stories. Celestial beings born of the entity, they are Empathy, Praise, Convenience, Entropy, Epiphany, Enmity, Aeon, Then and Today; abstract concepts in humanoid form that may well be starting their journey in the MCU through an adaptation: the girl Amor (India Rose Hemsworth).

Furthermore, all of Eternity’s participation in the third act of love and thunder opens the doors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the long-awaited adaptation of the villain Galactus by marvel studios. The character was previously taken to the big screen in the regrettable Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer (2007), when their rights still belonged to the then 20th Century Fox (today, 20th Century Studios). Along with Eternity, Death, Infinity and Oblivion, he makes up the quintet that sustains all of reality where the stories we follow in the comics take place.

In his new movie, Thor (Hemsworth) must go through a midlife crisis in its 1500+ years. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Ballet).

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7, 2022.

