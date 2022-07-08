Tierry takes on an affair with Carla Bruno, his teacher at Dança dos Famosos, and reveals the current status of the relationship

Tierry opened up about his relationship with Carla Bruno, a dancer on Globo’s “Dança dos Famosos” and “Domingão com Huck”. The singer assumed that he had an affair with the ballerina while he was participating in the painting, but said that the romance has now come to an end. “We preferred to stay just in friendship”justified to Caras magazine, in an interview published this Wednesday (6).

At the time of “Dança dos Famosos”, however, the singer claimed that he was not having a romance with the girl. To journalist Lucas Pasin, columnist for UOL, he said: “It’s not happening. We’re friends”.

This week, Tierry said that he and Carla have not been together for a short time. “Some people know that Carla and I had a relationship… We got to be together for a while, we were together during the Dance period. Until recently, we were still staying”said. “Carla is a person that I have great affection for”continued.

Asked if there is a possibility of resuming the relationship, Tierry replied: “Never say Never”. The artist also assured that friendship prevails at the moment. “We are friends, really”said the musician, who recently ended his engagement with Gabi Martins.

remember the affair

Rumors of a romance between Tierry and Carla Bruno started after the two kissed in a performance of “Dance of the Famous”. The singer danced the hit “Ela Só Pensa em Beijar”, ​​by MC Leozinho, and grabbed the choreographer on the stage of “Domingão com Huck”.

Despite the fuss, Tierry claimed, at the time, that it was all just friendship. “We are friends. And this crowd, the ships, this is all normal. I just don’t like it when they make this crowd toxic, they stay in that ‘meeting of souls’. I have trauma. I’m single now, I’m not ready to get emotionally involved with anyone.”he told the Extra newspaper.

Remember the presentation:

Tierry and Carla part 1 pic.twitter.com/gZX6T8ofUc — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) May 16, 2022