Timão welcomes Fiel at Neo Química Arena this Friday





Qualified for the quarterfinals of CONMEBOL Libertadores after a heroic victory over Boca Juniors in Bombonera last Tuesday (5th) and with Flamengo ahead next Sunday (10th) for the Brasileirão, Corinthians welcomes Fiel in a open training at Neo Química Arena this Friday, 7/8.

For this special event, Neo Química Arena will open the North, South, Lower East, Upper East, Upper West and Lower West sectors. The gates will be open from 5 pm, and the big party will start at 7 pm, with surprises for Fiel Torcida. At 7:30 pm, the training itself begins, with the Timão players on the field under the command of coach Vítor Pereira.

Admission will be free and exclusive to members of the Fiel Torcedor program – Minha Vida, Minha História, Minha Cadeira and Minha Torcida plans. BUT ATTENTION: it is mandatory to have the voucher in hand issued on the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br to participate in this great party.

The voucher can be presented in print or on the screen of a mobile device (smartphone or tablet, for example). Openings for issuance will be made according to program priorities, as explained further below.

TRANSMISSION BY THE SCCP UNIVERSE

Timão’s open training can also be accompanied by the live and exclusive broadcast of the SCCP Universe, the official application of Corinthians.

Already a member of the app? So don’t miss a minute of this party!

Still don’t have the SCCP Universe on your phone? Download here for Android and here for iOS.

COLLECTION OF FOOD AND COATS

True to its traditions, Corinthians will take advantage of this open training to collect donations and, through its Social Responsibility and Citizenship Department, help people in vulnerable situations.

In addition to the voucher, fans must take it to Neo Química Arena 1 kg of non-perishable food or 1 coat. Donations will be received at the entrance of the stadium, at the access gate of the sector of the place reserved to accompany this black-and-white party.

REDEMPTION OF VOUCHERS FOR THE FAITHFUL TORCEDOR CABIN IN THE SCCP UNIVERSE

In a Fiel Torcedor action exclusive to program members, Camarote Fiel Torcedor will be open to receive winners of 100 pairs of vouchers in the SCCP Universe.

The rescue will be on the morning of this Friday (8). Stay tuned and guarantee your place in this special space at Neo Química Arena!

INFORMATION ON THE ISSUANCE OF VOUCHERS AND PARKING SALE

Vouchers will be issued exclusively online, through the platform www.fieltorcedor.com.br; There will be no issuance of vouchers at the physical ticket offices of Neo Química Arena and entry will not be allowed without the presentation of a voucher, in printed version or on a mobile device (smartphone or tablet, for example). We ask fans not to go to the stadium if they have not booked their ticket.

Parking spaces will be charged and can be purchased through the website or paid at the entrance of the car at Neo Química Arena. Parking lots E4 and E5 will be open to the public, with space for a single price of R$ 60.

THURSDAY, JULY 7, FROM 5 PM

Opening of the sale of parking for owners who comply with the Minha Cadeira plan, from the Fiel Torcedor program, through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br. Vouchers for Minha Cadeira members will be credited automatically, as with game tickets.

Opening of the voucher issuance for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have more than 35 pointsregardless of the plan, who can also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

–

THURSDAY, JULY 7, FROM 7PM

Opening of voucher issuance for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedorregardless of plan, who will also have access to purchase parking through the online platform www.fieltorcedor.com.br

GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA

– To avoid crowds at the entrance and so that everyone can enjoy the party, we ask that fans arrive at Neo Química Arena by 6:45 pm;

– Totems with gel alcohol will be available for fans;

– We ask fans to favor contactless payment methods (cards) inside the arena;

– We ask for special attention at the moment after the open training, avoiding crowds at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune moment to withdraw;

– In accordance with the determinations of the State Government of São Paulo and the Municipality of São Paulo, it is not necessary to present proof of vaccination and/or negative tests for Covid-19 at the entrance to the stadium.

Faithful, remember: our lawn makes the difference in Timão’s command games. Collaborate so that there is no invasion of the field in this open training. On Sunday we will have a big game at Neo Química Arena, and invading the field will harm the quality of our lawn!

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.









