Tino Marcos reveals conversation with Ronaldo about Mineirão: ‘it will be from Cruzeiro’

The Mineirão Stadium, which is currently managed by Minas Arena, is close to being managed by Cruzeiro. That’s what Tino Marcos revealed, in an interview with ‘Charla Podcast’.

According to the journalist, the negotiations are advanced, a fact confided by Ronaldo himself, owner of SAF Cruzeiro.

“Cruzeiro is taking Mineirão. (…) Cruzeiro is going to close. I met Ronaldo at the Penta party [mundial da seleção brasileira] and he said it’s too early for Mineirão to be from Cruzeiro”, said Tino Marcos.

Recently, the commercial director of Minas Arena, Samuel Lloyd, stated, in an interview with ‘Superesportes Podcast’, that Mineirão is ready and able to have its administration shared between the concessionaire and Cruzeiro.

“Shared management has always been Minas Arena’s wish. If we look at the Minas Arena business plan, which was put in place by the state back then, it is intrinsic that we would have a master operator in our stadium. the origin.”

Samuel further explained how this process would be, in which the celestial team would assume the role of operator of the Giant of Pampulha.

“If Cruzeiro were the operator partner, he would have to operate games for Cruzeiro and Atlético. He would not have the option to say that Atlético will not play at Mineirão, for example. América-MG, the same thing. [O operador] Assumes 100% of responsibilities. Rights and duties of the concession contract. It has to have corrective maintenance. (…) What you take responsibility for when you are a master trader is to make the day to day work.”

Cruzeiro and Minas Arena are close to ending the negotiations with a positive return. An eventual shared management agreement would bring advantages to the club, such as the power to block dates until the end of the season.

The Celestial SAF would, in this case, have guaranteed dates for Serie B games, except for those that are already set for other games or events. Until the end of the year, according to the director, there are six blocked dates that may prevent Fox games.