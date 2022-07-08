“Too much envy”; Neto mocks the bicycle goal scored by Rony and Palmeiras fans counter the former player on the web

Without any scares, Palmeiras beat Cerro Porteño at Allianz Parque by 5-0, maintained their 100% record in Libertadores, advanced to the next phase of the continental tournament to face Atlético Mineiro in the first two weeks of August.. Although the decision came from Paraguay practically defined, the night was very special for the almost 40 thousand fans who went to the stadium last Wednesday.

That’s because Ron finally managed to achieve his goal, which was to score a bicycle goal. The goal came at the end of the match. Shirt 10 won the affection of the fans and the coaching staff. Journalists and commentators surrendered to the professional who reached his 18th goal in Libertadores.

At the beginning of this Thursday’s “Os Donos da Bola” program, Neto praised the performance of forward Rony, who scored two goals in Palmeiras’ 5-0 rout of Cerro Porteño, for Libertadores. that the second goal scored by shirt 10 was not a bicycle but a tug. “Rony’s goal wasn’t with a bicycle, it was a pull. I respect those who said it was a bicycle, but a bicycle was the goal scored by Leônidas da Silva. Rony’s was a pull, à la Bebeto, which was a goal incredibly wonderful”, he added.

Palmeiras fans did not like the presenter’s comment and attacked the journalist on the web: “This grandson is an asshole. He’s belittling ron’s goal, saying that the ones he scored are bike goals. nothing vyeah,” said one fan. “Unbelievable, NETO just said that Rony’s goal was volleyed. Too much envy”; rated another member of the crowd. “Neto comes to say that Rony’s goal was a pull and still wants to show his goals on a bicycle, he’s a braggart”, concluded a fanatic from Palmeiras.