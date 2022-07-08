Top Hat 2022: Check out 10 Betfair Technical Tips for Round #16 | betfair technical tips

Look at the technical tips betfair there, people! Round #16 is in the area and they couldn’t miss it, right? In a round with plenty of options, it was difficult to separate just 10 names that can be mentioned, but we accomplished the mission. Connect with them! It doesn’t hurt to remember that all games will be valid and the market only closes at 16:00 (Brasília time) next Saturday. Check out our tips and climb wisely!
The market for round #16 is open until 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!
Fábio (Fluminense) – C$ 11.43
- Has not conceded a goal in the last four matches of the Brazilian
- He has already made 48 saves in 15 games
— Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Adversary: Ceará, in Maracanã
Bento (Athletico-PR) – C$ 9.80
- Averaging 5.22 points per game
- He has saved a penalty and made 57 saves
— Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico
Adversary: Goiás, in Serrinha
Victor Cuesta (Botafogo) – C$ 9.16
- It has an average score of 4.46
- Faces Cuiabá, which has the worst attack in the competition, with 11 goals scored
— Photo: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
Adversary: Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal
Maicon (Santos) – C$ 12.40
- Accumulate 16 tackles in 10 matches
- Made only two faults so far and received no cards
— Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
Adversary: Atlético-GO, in Vila Belmiro
Cartola: analysis of Internacional vs América-MG for the 16th round in the Betfair Technical Tips
Luan Cândido (Bragantino) – C$8.95
- Already scored two goals, provided an assist and hit the post twice
- It also does well in tackles: average of almost two per game
— Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
Adversary: Avaí, in Nabizão
Samuel Xavier (Fluminense) – C$ 10.00
- Average score in the last five home matches: 9.42
- He has been doing very well in the attack: he scored a goal, gave two assists and hit the post three times
— Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF
Adversary: Ceará, in Maracanã
Zé Rafael (Palmeiras) – C$ 14.03
- It has tackles as its flagship: there are 28 in 13 matches
- He arrives well in the attack: he has already scored three goals and provided an assist
— Photo: César Greco
Adversary: Fortaleza, in Castelão
Edenílson (International) – C$ 11.75
- Average of 4.32 points per game
- Committed only nine fouls in 11 games and made 14 tackles
— Photo: Staff images/Conmebol
Adversary: América-MG, in Beira-Rio
Cano (Fluminense) – C$ 14.88
- Scored nine goals in just 15 games
- “La Máquina” to finish: has another 27 finishes
— Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
Adversary: Ceara, in Maracana
Artur (Bragantino) – C$ 7.85
- Accumulates three goals and two assists and has an average of 5.75 points
- Faces Avaí, who has one of the most leaked defenses in the competition, with 23 goals conceded
— Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
Adversary: Avaí, in Nabizão
Saturday, 07/09
Bragantino vs Avaí
Fluminense vs Ceará
Goiás vs Athletico PR
Sunday, 10/07
Coritiba x Youth
Corinthians vs Flamengo
Atletico MG vs Sao Paulo
Santos vs Atletico GO
Fortaleza x Palmeiras
Cuiabá vs Botafogo
Monday, 11/07
Internacional vs América-MG