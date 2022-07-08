Topic #745: The Pitfalls of E-Cigarettes | The subject

Technological, more beautiful and with a better aroma than the traditional version, the vaporizers attracted young people. Recent studies from the federal universities of Minas Gerais and Pelotas show that approximately one in five young people between 13 and 24 years old has tried the device at least once – although its commercialization has been prohibited since 2009. And, this week, the ban on the sale was maintained by Anvisa, in a unanimous decision. “It is an urban legend that the electronic cigarette is a harm reducer”, says Jaqueline Scholz, professor at the USP School of Medicine and director of the smoking cessation training program at the Instituto do Coração at Hospital das Clínicas. Interviewed by Natuza Nery in this episode, the cardiologist draws attention to “the speed and intensity with which nicotine addiction is installed in users of this product”. An example is that of singer Solange Almeida, who reports her case in testimony in this episode, saying that the use compromised even her voice. Doctor Jaqueline Scholz says that she already works with teenagers with nicotine levels as high as adult smokers, and the consequences of consumption in countries where it is legal are already known: the mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases is similar to that of regular cigarettes, “with the difference of being in a younger age group”. Jaqueline also comments on how the tobacco industry has been trying to reverse the “failed marketing” of conventional cigarettes and the lobbying pressure on legislators and doctors.