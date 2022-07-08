Total amount of savings withdrawals is the highest in 27 years

Withdrawals from savings accounts exceeded deposits by R$50.5 billion in the first half of this year.

Last Thursday (7), the Central Bank reported that withdrawals from savings accounts exceeded deposits by R$ 50.5 billion in the first half of this year.

According to the agency, withdrawals totaled BRL 1.808 trillion in the first six months of the year. Deposits, on the other hand, totaled R$ 1.758 trillion in the same period.

Highest value since 1995

Thus, the net outflow of funds from savings in the first half of 2022 represents the largest in the historical series, which began in 1995. The number exceeds those recorded in the same period of 2016 and 2015, when withdrawals exceeded deposits, in R $42.6 billion and R$38.5 billion, respectively. The values ​​are nominal, that is, without updating for inflation.

The Central Bank had stopped releasing data on savings due to the civil servants’ strike. Thus, the latest data released was from March. However, this week, with the end of the stoppage, the institution returned to publish the results.

possible reasons

The high outflow of savings resources this year accompanies the increase in inflation. In 12 months up to May, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which takes into account the country’s official inflation, accumulates a high of 11.73%.

Thus, it has been nine consecutive months with double-digit annual inflation in the 12-month period. Thus, the purchasing power of Brazilians is eroded and many must draw resources from savings to pay bills and debts.

Another situation that may explain the outflow of funds from savings is the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic. The rate is at 13.25% per year, the highest rate since December 2016.

As a result, the traditional savings account continues with its yield stuck at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate), which makes it lose to inflation and other fixed-income investments.

