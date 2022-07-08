Treasury Direct: after suspension, bond rates reach historic mark and inflation papers offer up to 6.20%

Faced with the strong rises and falls in prices and rates, the negotiations of Treasury Direct bonds were suspended for about half an hour this Friday (8), but were resumed around 1:30 pm.

When business returns, interest rates are on the rise. All fixed-rate securities offer returns above 13%. Highlight for the Fixed-rate Treasury 2033, which delivered a yield of 13.23%, above the 13.14% seen at the beginning of today’s session. The percentage is very close to the record set on June 14, at 13.25%.

In the same way, inflation-linked securities once again reached historic levels, such as the Treasury IPCA +2040 and 2055, which delivered real interest rates of 6.08% and 6.20%, respectively, above 6.10% and 6. 18% registered at the opening of the business.

Attention this Friday is focused on the release of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which rose 0.67% in June, as it was slightly below market expectations.

In the reading of market analysts interviewed by the InfoMoneythe data reinforce the idea that inflation should remain in the negative field next month, in July, but should not change the Central Bank’s stance on interest rates.

This is because the scenario remains challenging. The inflation diffusion index – which measures the percentage of items with price increases – dropped to 67% in June, but the cores continue to be pressured by services and the quality of the number continues to deteriorate, in the opinion of experts.

In the political field, the market is following the postponement of the vote on the PEC on Auxílios to next Tuesday (12), due to the low quorum in the plenary. The project has an impact of more than R$ 41 billion outside the spending ceiling.

The employment report also weighs (payroll) of the United States, referring to June, which brought higher-than-expected numbers and made the yield of American bonds (treasuries) rise by more than 2% in some vertices.

Check out the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at Treasury Direct when business returns this Friday (8):

Focus and IPCA Report

The highlight of the economic scene is the IPCA numbers for June. The food and beverage group rose 0.80% and helped push the indicator up.

The result was influenced by the increase in food prices for consumption away from home (1.26%), with emphasis on meals (0.95%) and snacks (2.21%). Also high in services, which rose 0.90% in June, compared to 0.85% in May.

In the evaluation of XP, which expected an advance of 0.75% in the June IPCA, the greater than expected deflation of gasoline (-0.72%) contributed to the surprise. The decline reflected PLP 18, a measure that reduces taxes on electricity, natural gas, fuel, telecommunications and public transport.

For Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, it is for this reason that the IPCA should enter the deflationary field as early as next month. “We estimate deflation of -0.81% in July and IPCA of 7.0% in the year”, wrote the expert.

However, the economist notes that several items of the indicator remain under pressure, especially clothing and automobiles. Services, such as food outside the home, continue on an accelerating trajectory, reflecting the reopening of the economy and current inflation considered high.

In this sense, the assessment is that it should not change the Central Bank’s flight plan. João Savignon, economist at Kínitro Capital, also points out that, even if the peak of inflation has been left behind, the scenario remains challenging. “Whether due to the strong correction of the exchange rate in the short term, which can hinder the return of industrial goods, or due to a stronger labor market, which puts pressure on services”, he says.

After months of suspension, the Focus Report numbers were updated again this Friday. Now, the financial market expects official inflation to end the year at 7.96%, compared to 8.27% the week before. A month earlier, the expectation was around 8.89%.

On the other hand, there was a worsening in inflation estimates for 2023, which went from 4.91% to 5.01%, in the current survey. Four weeks earlier, forecasts were 4.39%.

Expectations for the Selic rate for next year also worsen, which are now at 10.50% per year, a percentage higher than the 10.25% forecast in the previous week and the 9.75% expected a month earlier.

For this year, estimates point out that the base rate should end at 13.75%, up from 13.25% seen four weeks earlier.

Changes also in the projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The midpoint of economists’ estimates shows that GDP is expected to end 2022 at 1.51%, up from 1.50% forecast a week earlier.

In 2023, projections followed at 0.50%, the same value seen a week earlier. The percentage, however, is lower than the 0.76% expected four weeks earlier.

Aid PEC

Due to the low quorum in the plenary on Thursday night (7), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to postpone the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution until next Tuesday (12). (PEC) of Auxílios, which creates social programs and expands existing benefits.

The perception of parliamentarians was that the proposal could even be approved with that number of deputies present in the plenary. But there were risks, above all, if we went ahead with the voting of the highlights of the benches, with changes in the text.

With criticism of the project, federal deputy Nereu Crispim (PSD-RS) tried to suspend yesterday (7th) the processing of the text in the National Congress.

However, Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court, denied the deputy’s request the day before.

payroll

After a week marked by the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which brought great concerns about inflation, the eyes of financial agents are attentive to the American employment report (payroll).

The United States created 372,000 jobs in June, according to the Employment Report (payroll) released this Friday by the Department of Labor. The unemployment rate stood at 3.6%.

A Reuters poll of economists projected 268,000 job openings outside the agricultural sector last month. The projection for the unemployment rate was 3.6%, the same rate as the previous month.

