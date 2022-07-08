try remembers the time of watching IEM Cologne on TV and celebrates ranking: “It’s a great achievement for me” | DRAFT5

Even with little time since joining the team from GODSENT with the 00Nationthe team presented good performances and managed to qualify for the main phase of the IEM Cologne 2022 last Wednesday (6). In an interview with the portal pley.ggSantino “try” Rigal highlighted the importance of such a ranking for his career.
“A few years ago I was watching this tournament from home and now I’m here so I’m really grateful to be playing and really happy too. It is a great achievement for me, being a young man, I am very happy.“
The classic between Imperial and 00Nation generated a lot of expectation from the public by putting together players who made history for Brazil, but it was the young people who shone in the confrontation. The Argentine spoke more about this rivalry.
“For me, it doesn’t change anything. I don’t care about this rivalry, I just want to win. We only had two weeks of preparation and that’s very little for a tournament like this. The team is showing good signs, so yes, the future is promising for this team.“
Continue after ad
00Nation debuts in the second phase of Cologne this Friday (7), from 7:30 am, Brasília time, against FaZe Clan. The tournament will run until July 17th and will award $1 million in prize money. In order not to miss any details, access the championship page at DRAFT5.