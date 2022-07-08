turbocharged cashback starting this Thursday (07)

Inter Day 2022 also offers free shipping, which is valid throughout Brazil. This is all, not to mention the thousands of promotional coupons.

For those looking for a good promotion, know that Inter Day 2022 is happening. This Thursday (07), an event will take place for all its customers, including those who are not users of the digital bank. In addition to having exclusive conditions, it is possible to earn a lot of cashback at the Shopping Club. See below for all the details of the event.

Inter Day 2022 gives turbocharged cashback

Among the Inter Day initiatives, it is possible to mention the offer of products with discounts of up to 77%, cashback of up to 47%, and payment in up to 12 installments on the Inter card. That way, it’s easier for you to buy that item of your dreams.

In addition, Inter Day 2022 also offers free shipping, which is valid throughout Brazil. All this without counting the thousands of promotional coupons valid in several partner stores.

To take advantage of all the promotions, Inter intended to release more than R$1.165 billion in new credit card limits for around 435,000 people. The highs started in June and ended today. The most engaged customers with the platform were contemplated.

Inter Day 2022 offers are available within the Super App, in the Inter Shop section, and on the website. According to Inter, around 300 companies are partners in the campaign this year. The group has great new partners, such as Magazine Luiza, Amazon and Americanas.

With each passing year, Inter Day grows even more. In its first edition, there were R$ 30 million in sales in a single day. In 2021, it was BRL 96 million. Therefore, the estimate is that the record will be broken in 2022.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the purpose of the event is to attract even more customers. This is precisely why Inter Day 2022 is open to the public.

