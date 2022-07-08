TV Gazeta chief would have asked reporters to send nudes in exchange for stories

Michelle Giannellamanager of the sports department at TV Gazettewas accused by two former employees of the company of having asked reporters or producers to send half-naked pictures to press officers or athletes in exchange for interviews.

In addition to the two former employees who received the request on two occasions, they were heard by the UOL plus five people who were at the meetings where this request was made. All say that the recommendations became frequent when Michelle was promoted to department manager in 2019.

A reporter who asked not to be named said: “I’ve lived machismo in the Gazette, and joined in the game to get space. It got better, and when that sort of thing was finally out of fashion, I had to hear such nonsense from a woman. She spoke with a smile on her face.. I felt like an incompetent who could only work if she showed her body.”

Guilherme Camarda, a reporter for Gazeta between 2010 and 2022, was also heard. He claims he was present at one of the events: “She told the journalist to send a photo in a bikini to get an interview. And the most unbelievable thing is that she talks in front of everyone, as if it was natural”, he added.

she denies

Michelle denied the orientation in conversation with UOL. “That doesn’t exist, that’s a lie. I’m a woman, I’ve been in this job for 24 years and I’ve never used my body to expose myself or to get something with an athlete. And tell a woman to send a photo in a bikini to an advisor? For God’s sake, guys, there’s no such thing”, he said.

Gazette denies

Gazeta denied in a note that there are complaints in HR against Michelle, despite two sources claiming to have made such complaints. The company’s communication says that “the allegations of bullying in the sports department are unfounded. There are no internal and legal records on the subject, which came to our attention only through the press. However, based on these signs, We inform you that the sports department’s personnel management is being closely monitored in order to ensure the maintenance of the team’s good professional environment”.

