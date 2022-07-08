Twin babies are found dead under a stove in Ribeirão das Neves

Two twin brothers, just one year old, were found dead under a stove, dirty with cooking oil, inside their house, in the Sônia neighborhood, in Ribeirão das Neves, this Thursday afternoon (7). According to the Military Police (PM), the children’s mother, aged 20, had gone out to take her two older children to lunch at their grandmother’s house. She was arrested for incapable abandonment.

According to the expertise of the Civil Police, the possible cause of death was the fall of the stove on top of the babies, as both had identical marks on the chest. The expert who attended the case also reported that further tests could be carried out at the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

The one who called the PM and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was the victims’ aunt, at 4:46 pm. To the military, the 20-year-old told that she left the house around 12:30 pm with her older children and, when she returned, at 3:30 pm, she found the children lying next to the stove and smeared with cooking oil.

She also informed that the substance was cold, because the pan was on top of a mouth with the flame off. Realizing the situation, the woman took one of the twin boys in her arms and took her to her mother’s house, to find out if he was dead or alive. When the grandmother found that the child had already died, the woman asked the aunt to return the baby home and put it back in the place where it was found.

In the meantime, she would take a shower, at the children’s grandmother’s residence, to report to the PM. The woman was not at home when the military and the Samu team arrived. The doctor of the medical service confirmed the death of the babies and informed that they already had cadaveric rigidity.

The mother appeared to speak with agents after recovering from the situation. Police officers who registered the incident reported that the woman was at risk of being lynched by “exalted residents” of the local community.

In a statement to the PM, the children’s grandmother reported that the daughter arrived with one of the babies on her lap, went to take a shower, while she went to the house where they lived to investigate the situation. When she saw that her twin brother was also dead, she left the house and waited for the military police.

The children’s father found out about the situation when he got home from work. He reported that his wife “corrected the babies firmly, but without mistreatment,” as the incident report says. The victims’ bodies were taken to the IML and their mother is in prison. The case was referred to the police station.