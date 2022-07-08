Twin babies die after stove falls on them in Grande BH – News

Two one-year-old babies were found dead in the kitchen of the house where they lived, in the Sônia neighborhood, in Ribeirão das Neves, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, on Thursday afternoon (7).

The Civil Police’s expertise reported that the possible cause of death of the twins Yan Victor Lemis Santos and Mateus Felipe Lemis Santos was the fall of the kitchen stove on them. They had wounds in the chest region. The stove and a pan with oil were found lying next to the bodies.

The twins’ mother, Samara Estefane Santos De Deus, 20, was not at the scene when the accident occurred. The young woman informed the military that she took her other two children to her mother’s house, which is in the same region, for lunch and left the children alone at her house.





The woman returned about three hours later to find the babies on the kitchen floor with a pan of cold oil on them. There were no signs of burns. She said she took one of the boys and went back to her mother’s house, where she confirmed that the child was already dead. Even so, she decided to return to the property and leave the dead baby next to her brother. Then she went to take a shower at her sister’s house, and only after that did she report to the police.

The case was registered by the Military Police as abandonment of incapable. The child’s father told officers that the woman corrected her children vigorously but without mistreatment. Samara was heard at the Ribeirão das Neves police station and then taken to the Vespasiano women’s prison.