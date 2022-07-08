Ukraine. Turkey lets Russian ship with stolen grain leave port

After Turkey allowed the Russian ship Zhibek Zholy to set sail, when it was accused of transporting a shipment of stolen Ukrainian grain, the Government of Ukraine summoned the Turkish ambassador to understand the reason for this decision. This is when it is feared that the diversion of Ukrainian grain or the blockade of its trade by the Russians will create a food crisis of global contours.





“We regret that the Russian ship Zhibek Zholy, which was full of stolen Ukrainian grain, was allowed to leave the port of Karasu despite judicial evidence presented to Turkish authorities,” said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, quoted by The Guardian. “Turkey’s ambassador in Kiev will be invited to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify this unacceptable situation,” he said.





Turkish customs officials had seized the vessel at the request of Ukraine last Tuesday after Kiev said the cargo was illegally carrying 7,000 tonnes of grain from Berdiansk, a Russian-occupied port in southeastern Ukraine.





On Wednesday, Russian diplomacy had acknowledged that it had investigations underway on the ship. And a crew member, quoted by Russian news agency TASS, said the ship’s cargo would be transferred to another freighter to allow the Zhibek Zholy to leave port.





The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is generating “global fears of a food crisis”, described Al Jazeera. “Russia’s war against Ukraine, a major wheat producer, has brought exports to a halt and there are growing allegations that Moscow is stealing products from its neighbour.”





“They steal the crops with brute force and intimidation using their weapons”, accused the president of the Ukrainian Cereals Association, Nikolay Gorbachev, to this media. “They force farmers to sow their land and warn that they will forcibly take 70% of future crops,” he added.





The controversy surrounding Zhibek Zholy is also an important test of “loyalty” for Turkey. The government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has occupied an “impossible” position, while remaining “pro-Ukraine, not necessarily anti-Russia”, stressed an analyst to Al Jazeera.





This nation has served as an intermediary between the European Union and Russia. As such, so far, Turkish authorities have avoided sparking clashes with Moscow, which has resulted in Russian vessels carrying allegedly stolen goods going unpunished.





In addition to this kind of diplomatic battle on the high seas, land conflicts between the two nations continue, with records of violent attacks in the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Where, according to the governor of this city, there was one fatality and at least six wounded, on Thursday. “A Russian missile hit the center of Kramatorsk,” Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. “At least one dead and six injured were confirmed, but these numbers could still change. Six buildings were damaged by the impact, including a hotel and a residential skyscraper,” he announced. “This is a deliberate attack against civilians.”













