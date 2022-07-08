Unbeaten for 14 games, Felipão revolutionizes Athletico with group management and tactical changes; analysis | athletico-pr

Undefeated for 14 games, Athletico is going through a great phase of the season: classified to the quarterfinals of Libertadores, in advantage in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship. An unimaginable scenario in early May, when the technician Luiz Felipe Scolari was hired.

The arrival of Felipão changed Hurricane with his experience in group management, with the sequence of a starting team and, later, the greater use of the squad. On the field, the red-black coach simplified ideas and left the team highly competitive.

The ge reporter, Guilherme Moreiraand the sports coordinator of Globo Esporte Paraná, Guilherme de Paulaunravel the Atletico commander’s revolution, mainly tactically. (watch the video above)

individual fit in the marking with the ball rolling and the ball stopped

chase the ball carrier

aggressiveness to score in the attacking field

direct game (long ball) with the center forward

freedom for the reference man in the offensive system

numerical superiority on the sides of the field

1 of 1 Felipão, in the Libertad vs Athletico match — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Felipão, in the Libertad vs Athletico match — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

In the Copa do Brasil, the coach took Athletico in a 5-2 lead in the first leg against Tocantinópolis and debuted for the club with a 4-0 rout at home, in the third phase. In the round of 16, in Salvador, the red-black team beat Bahia 2-1. The return is on May 12, at Arena da Baixada.

Felipão took over the team in the final stretch of the Libertadores group stage, in the bottom of the key, with four points. The team won the two remaining games – Libertad 2-0 and Caracas 5-1, both at Arena da Baixada – and qualified second in group B.

In the round of 16, Hurricane met Libertad and advanced in a sweaty way: a 2-1 victory in Baixada and a 1-1 draw in Paraguay, with Rômulo’s goal at the end. Athletico haven’t reached the quarterfinals since 2005. The opponent in the first two weeks of August is Estudiantes.

In the Brasileirão, Felipão took the Hurricane in 13th place, in the sixth round, and placed it in second place, two points behind Palmeiras, near the end of the shift. So far, there are six wins, three draws and one defeat.

More news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook