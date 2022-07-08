Understand Itaúsa’s new strategy

× Photo: Disclosure

The major event that marked the recent history of Itaúsa (ITSA4) was the spin-off, in 2021, between the shares of Itaú and the part invested by it in XP. This initiative took place with the aim of separating the results between the two companies and, consequently, the influence that XP had, due to its size, on the bank’s results. As a large part of the portfolio of companies that Itaúsa owns was and still is composed of Itaú shares, the holding company, in the separation, received a large portion of XP’s shares — to be more exact, 15% of XP’s total capital.

Well, it didn’t take long for Itaúsa’s management to publicly say that, for them, the position received from XP was not strategic, that the company would gradually divest and use these resources to acquire other businesses. And so it was done. The position, which was previously 15% of XP’s total capital, in December 2021 was already 13%; more recently, in the July 6 material fact, it had increased to 10%.

To offset this divestment made in XP, the company finally revealed its next investment objective: CCRan infrastructure and mobility concession company already listed on the stock exchange and well known in the market.

The initial investment was made through a large block transaction, giving way to one of the company’s biggest investors, Andrade Gutierrez Participações, for the entry of Itaúsa together with Votorantim.

Therefore, of the 15% of CCR that Andrade Gutierrez held, 10% will remain with Itaúsa. The price? BRL 2.9 billion. But, for completion, the transaction will need to be approved by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense); should not be vetoed, however.

However, despite this story encouraging and attracting attention, for those who were already an investor in the company, she was not so happy. This because XP, since the separation, has been rapidly devaluing, reaching a 56% drop today.

In our Extreme Dividends portfolio, which included Itaúsa in 2021, we chose to exchange it for Itaú shares that would protect us from this possible movement by XP. Whoever performed this operation had a much better result. Since then, Itaú shares have dropped 9%, the same fall as the Ibovespa, while Itaúsa shares have dropped 18%.

The question now is: is it worth leaving Itaú and returning to Itaúsa, after all this difference generated in the period? Well, that question will be answered there within the Extreme Dividends series in our next issue. So don’t miss out.

Nicolas MerolaCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

