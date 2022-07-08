‘Unicorn’ Daki fires 119 and wipes all areas of the startup – Link

Daki, a startup that delivers market in up to 15 minutes, has joined the “unicorns” (technology companies valued at more than US$ 1 billion) that have carried out layoffs in recent months. The movement is the result of the crisis that has settled over the country’s innovation sector, whose lack of capital pressures startups for greater profitability.

Competitor of iFood and Rappi in the delivery sector, the company has laid off at least 119 employees since January, as the startup confirmed to Estadão this Thursday, 7th. In all, Daki says it now has the same number of employees as at the beginning of 2022: 800. The startup claims that the layoffs are part of a replacement movement and not a team shrinkage.

Rodrigo Maroja, Rafael Vasto and Alex Bretzner founded Daki in 2021

In the cuts, 16 people were laid off on Friday, 1st, in what the company called a “one-off move by a company with a short life span”. “We have natural assessment cycles twice a year. There may have been some occasional layoffs as a form of evaluation (since January). The important thing is that we did not reorganize or restructure the operation”, says Rafael Vasto, founder and CEO of Daki.

However, former employees interviewed by the report said that the company justified to those laid off that the cuts were due to financial reasons and that the vacancies were closed. In addition, adjustments to the operation were carried out in recent months.

The areas impacted by the cuts in recent months, according to the Estadão, include almost every sector of the company: finance, product, marketing, customer experience, human resources and operations. Also, Daki fired the “shoppers”, professionals who operate in darkstores (hidden customer stores, without facades or counters and installed in key points in the neighborhoods) and essential for the dispatch of ultra-fast orders.

Former employees will receive another month’s salary, help with relocation to the job market and a three-month extension of the health plan. Currently, Daki offers delivery services for market products in selected neighborhoods of São Paulo, Campinas (SP), Rio de Janeiro, Niterói (RJ) and recently arrived in Belo Horizonte (MG).

At the end of last year, the startup told the Estadão that the plan was to open an operation in Minas Gerais and have 150 dark stores in the three states where it operates. At the moment, Daki has 90 dark stores in Brazil.

Fastest unicorn in Brazil

Daki occupies the position of having become the fastest unicorn in Brazil: founded in February 2021, the startup received a market valuation of US$ 1.2 billion in December of the same year by raising a round of US$ 260 million, with the participation of large investment market funds, such as Tiger Global, Kaszek and Monashees.

At the time, Daki positioned itself as the “green” alternative to the delivery market leaders, iFood and Rappi, by reducing the use of plastic in deliveries and investing in bicycles (and not combustion-powered motorcycles) for delivery partners, which, as with competitors, they have no employment relationship with the startup.

Despite this, the startup has been using motorcycles to make deliveries. Transport, according to former employees, was adopted to speed up the time between stores and consumers. To Estadãothe company said that it adopted the motorcycles for safety, in “regions where the local geography is very inclined, considering the well-being and safety of the delivery partners”.

In addition, Daki bets on dark stores, in which establishments function as warehouses with products for prompt withdrawal – after customers place an order via the app, delivery men go to the nearest warehouses and, in a few minutes, deliver to their homes. .

‘Sister’ leaves the US

The movement of cuts in Brazil comes after Daki’s “sister”, the Mexican Jokr (both from the same group), announced the exit from the US market to “focus on Latin America”, according to the group’s statement. In the US, 50 people were laid off.

“We have decided to discontinue our activities in the US for now, which corresponds to about 5% of our business,” Jokr CEO Ralf Wenzel said in a June 16 note. “Given our unique position in Latin America, we decided to organically increase investments in the region to become a leader in product delivery service across Latin America.”

The delivery sector, however, faces a readjustment in 2022, after being boosted by the covid-19 pandemic. Several market names review projections with the end of social isolation, when food deliveries and market at people’s door were more common.

Abroad, names in the sector such as the American Gopuff, the German Gorillas and the Turkish Getir have reduced teams. In Brazil, the iFood leader has also been making layoffs to readjust to the new period, the company said to Estadão.

In addition, Ukraine’s new global inflationary and war scenario, which disrupts production chains and puts further pressure on prices, erodes consumer purchasing power — directly affecting these market delivery companies.