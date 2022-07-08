Unimed Londrina – Unimed Londrina sponsors international music festival

This Saturday, the 9th, the 42nd edition of the Londrina International Music Festival (FIML) begins. The event has pedagogical and artistic programming with the presence of teachers, instrumentalists and groups recognized in Brazil and abroad. As in previous years, Unimed Londrina is one of the sponsors of the event and, this year, it presents three attractions.

One of them is the official opening, with the Symphony Orchestra of the State University of Londrina (Osuel), conductor Massimiliano Carraro and pianist Fabio Paez. It will be on the 10th, at 8:30 pm, at Cine Teatro Ouro Verde (R. Maranhão, 85). The second show “Nuvem rósea, ground of stars”, by the duo Lívia Nestrovski and Fred Ferreira, will be on the 12th, at 8:30 pm, also at Cine Teatro Ouro Verde. The third attraction presented by the Cooperative is the Chamber Music Recital, with musicians Marco Antonio de Almeida (piano) and Leonardo Jaffé (violin), on July 17, at 8:30 pm, at Cine Teatro Ouro Verde.

For Dayane Santana, Marketing and Communications manager at the Cooperative, Singular’s traditional support for the festival is important for boosting social and cultural development in the region. “Being present at the event as a sponsor, in addition to reinforcing the Unimed brand, provides visibility for local and out-of-state productions and, consequently, greater exchange of cultural diversity”, she defends.

Schedule

Scheduled between the 9th and 18th of July, the 42nd edition of the FIML returns to a 100% face-to-face format for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The festive opening, on the 9th, will be at Aterro do Lago Igapó, starting at 3:30 pm, with performances by the Arapongas Symphony Orchestra, and a show with the group Plantão Sorriso. On this day, the presentation will be open to the public free of charge.

Ticket sales for concerts and performances of the artistic programming are now available on the Sympla platform (Click here to access), and tickets are priced at R$20 and R$10 (half-price).

Both the artistic and pedagogical programming can be checked on the festival’s website: www.fiml.art.br.