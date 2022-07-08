Unimed Rio Preto bets on technology and improves the well-being of the elderly

Implemented tool allows for greater data transparency and helped seniors at Unimed’s unit through a prescription program

TechBalance partnered with Unimed Rio Preto and the results of the elderly show improvements in this group. The health care giant’s unit in São José do Rio Preto, a municipality in the interior of São Paulo, has more than 260,000 beneficiaries. Patients aged between 61 and 80 years old are approximately 80% of the elderly public of the unit, which registers 65% of its seniors with overweight and obesity and 20% of them with hypertension.

The work carried out by the clinical staff of Unimed Rio Preto in partnership with TechBalance shows that more than 1,100 elderly people were impacted, with more than 500 face-to-face evaluations carried out and a rate of 60% of motor improvement, in addition to approximately 85% of stability for the category “risk and fragility”.

“This is the result of the good work of the clinical team at Unimed Rio Preto; the TechBalance tool brought transparency to all this information about seniors. She also helped through the reports we bring to patients with a prescription program, explains Fabiana Almeida, CEO of Tech Balance.

The preventive health work carried out by Unimed with the elderly group is in line with the service that TechBalance offers, after all, the company’s motto is prevention as the most efficient way of caring for people. Through a refined technology in patient management focused on the assessment and monitoring of physical and motor health, the company’s tool uses artificial intelligence to generate in-depth individual and population reports”, highlights Almeida.

The use of technological tools in the health sector is gaining more and more space, as it enables greater assertiveness in the practice of medicine and promotes better patient well-being. São José do Rio Preto, the municipality where Unimed established a partnership with TechBalance, is one of the most advanced centers in technological solutions aimed at health in the country, as it has a technology park to enable strategies on the subject.

Earlier this year, the medical cooperative Unimed in São José do Rio Preto opened a unit on site to develop innovations in the health area, an initiative called “Innovation is Life”.