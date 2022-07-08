United announced as the new owner of the TAP M&E hangar at Galeão; start will be at the end of 2022

United Airlines was the winner of the bidding process for the TAP M&E hangar at Rio de Janeiro’s international airport, Galeão. The lawsuit had been filed after the Portuguese company expressed its desire to leave the site, in line with its restructuring process.

The information was confirmed on the morning of this Thursday, July 7, by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes.. The carioca chief executive published a note, produced in conjunction with the airport administrator.

With the decision, United Airlines assumes an area of ​​60 thousand square meters of total area, with the capacity to maintain large aircraft. The opening of the site is scheduled for the end of 2022.


“We have been working with United for a few years to make the hangar at the airport viable and today we celebrate the completion of this project”said Leandro Dantas, commercial and marketing director at Galeão.

According to sources, the process, which was conducted in secrecy, had the competition of four participants. What drew attention in the process was the fact that, even before an official disclosure, United Airlines had started the process of hiring professionals.

People close to the bidding companies told AEROIN that they were taken aback by the announcement of United’s signings. According to them, there was still no official communication between the participants.


