Unprecedented awards, more places and a duel with a European: “new” Copa América starts this Friday | women’s cup america

The women’s Copa America begins this Friday in one of its most important editions. Held for the ninth time, the competition takes an important step forward for South American football. The first of them is that for the first time the winning team will receive a cash prize: US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 8 million). In addition, the competition defines the schedule of the selections. That’s because it gives 3 direct places to the 2023 World Cup, in New Zealand and Australia, and two direct places in Paris 2024.

– The Copa America is very important because it gives place to two incredible championships such as the World Cup, the Olympics. Our calendar depends on this Copa America. We have to put all our experience and football into this championship. Women’s football has been growing a lot so it won’t be easy. It’s always a very difficult tournament. The last two Copa Americas we decided in 2014 on penalties against Colombia, in 2018 it was also very disputed. We even had a game that we lost to Argentina. We have to be focused all the time – stated Tamires in an exclusive interview with ge.

>> Check the Copa America table

Defender of Palmeiras, Agustina will be one of Argentina’s key players in the competition. The player recognizes Brazil’s favoritism throughout the tournament, but points out that, in general, it will be a difficult Copa America due to the growth of all the teams.

– This is very good not only for the Argentine national team, but also for the rest of the teams because only one competition determines whether you go to the World Cup, the Olympics, having more vacancies means that the teams can continue working and do not have a of years so great to prepare for the next competition. What we are seeing is that all the teams are growing a lot. It is very difficult to say “this is the favorite”. We know who Brazil is, but outside Brazil the rest of the teams are in a very equal competition. It will be a very difficult Cup (America) – Agustina.

SporTV broadcasts Brazil’s Copa América games

The growth of the selections also makes many dream about next year’s World Cup. The increase in Fifa’s competition from 24 to 32 teams made this goal even more feasible. Defender of Atlético-MG and also of Venezuela, Dayana Rodriguez has a definite focus on finding that place.

– The expectation of all teams is the same, a place in the World Cup and do well in the Copa America. Everyone knows the potential that Brazil has. Having them as rivals is a very big challenge. We will face them and do our best and represent our team in the best way. With a lot of work, determination and concentration to seek a place in the World Cup – said Dayana.

Copa America also includes another novelty for its champion. This year’s first place will face the champion of Euro 2022 on the FIFA date from 13 to 25 February. The game will be in Europe. The kick-off will be between Bolivia and Ecuador, led by Brazilian Emily Lima, from 18:00 (Brasília time). Soon after, the hosts enter the field with the support of the Colombian fans against Paraguay, in Cali, at 9 pm. With their debut on Saturday against Argentina, at 21:00, in Armenia, Brazil is the favorite in the tournament, but more and more candidates try to search for the trophy of a new Copa America.