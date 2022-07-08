UOL poll indicates elimination of Eliza and Hadballa

Tonight is elimination night at “Power Couple Brasil 6”. according to the poll UOLEliza and Hadballa will be the public’s chosen ones to leave the power mansion.

The couples Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio, Adryana and Albert and Eliza and Hadballa are in the ninth DR of the reality show on Record TV. The pair with the lowest number of votes in the hot seat will be eliminated from the game, while the other two couples will move on to the next week of the program.

Eliza and Hadballa appear as the least voted couple, with 8.62%. Adriana and Albert accumulate 26.63%. Brenda and Matheus are, once again, the most voted pair, with 64.75%.

Brenda and Matheus were the first pair to go to the DR for being last in the couples test. They took the test in the worst time and went to the popular vote.

Adryana and Albert went to the hot seat for having the 4th worst balance among the couples. They stopped at DR because the worst balance was that of Karol and Mussunzinho – who won the couples test.

The power couple Karol and Mussunzinho could annul the vote of a couple and make them vote for another or give a double vote to some couple. So, they let Lu and Hadad vote again, repeating the vote for Hadballa and Eliza. With that, the two couples were left with 3 votes, with Casal Power being the tiebreaker. So they got rid of the DR and Eliza and Hadballa went to the 3rd stool.