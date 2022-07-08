US futures and European stocks fall before payroll; IPCA and more market issues today

New York index futures and European stocks retreated, while Asian markets closed without a clear direction on Friday morning (8), with investors focusing attention on more jobs data. The Refinitiv consensus points to the creation of 268,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate to remain stable at 3.6%.

Global investors are focusing their attention on the US today for the June employment report, which is expected to show another strong month of hiring as the job market weathers any signs of an impending recession or economic slowdown.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is closely monitoring the labor market alongside inflation data as it charts its course for monetary policy tightening, a central factor in the market’s assessment of the likelihood of a recession.

In Japan, equities pushed aside most of the gains and the yen rose on news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was seriously injured in an apparent shooting. After the closing of the Japanese market, the death of the former premier was confirmed.

Here, we have the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for June, with a Refinitiv consensus projecting a rise of 0.7% compared to May, leading the index to accumulate an advance of 11.9% in 12 months.

On the political side, due to the low quorum in the plenary last night (7), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to postpone the vote on the Auxílios PEC to next Tuesday (12). .

In the corporate field, GetNet (GETT11) will hold an extraordinary meeting with shareholders to resolve on the company’s delisting from the Stock Exchange. The ATM network, the third largest in Latin America, announced its intention to delist on May 19, less than seven months after its debut on the Stock Exchange.

The listing was the result of a spin-off of Santander Brasil (SANB11), the company automatically became part of the Ibovespa, but it always had a liquidity problem, according to analysts. The controlling shareholder, PagoNxt, has decided to acquire all of the company’s shares and ADRs and cancel its registration as a public company.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes fall on Friday morning (8) ahead of the important June jobs report. The document is one of the indicators used by the Fed to define the pace of tightening of the country’s monetary policy, a central factor in the market’s assessment of the probability of recession.

Despite the drop, the indexes are heading for their second positive week in the last three.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.33%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.38%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.46%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed, most notably Nikkei which lost most of its gains on news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been seriously wounded in a shooting. After the market closed, the death of the former prime minister was confirmed.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was a “despicable and barbaric act that took place in the middle of an election, which is the basis of democracy”.

Abe was an important name in Japan’s Liberal Democrat Party, Reuters noted. He was delivering a speech in the city of Nara, campaigning on behalf of other LDP members ahead of Japan’s upper house elections on Sunday.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.25%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.10%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.38%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.70%

Europe

European markets operate lower this Friday (8), also having as a major vector the US jobs report, which will be closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

The pound fell below the $1.20 mark on Friday morning to erase Thursday’s gains, which came as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would step down after more than 50 years. government’s resignations.

Still in the spotlight, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, makes a speech today.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.23%

DAX (Germany), -0.40%

CAC 40 (France), -0.72%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.10%

commodities

Oil prices fell on Friday, with investors torn between worries about tight global supplies and fears that a recession could dampen demand for the commodity.

WTI oil, -0.64% at $102.07 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.17% at $104.47 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 0.67% to 755.50 yuan, equivalent to US$112.72

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +4.61% at $21,469.90 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The week ends with the release of the US payroll. The market projects a slowdown in job openings, from 390,000 in May to 268,000 in June, according to a Refinitiv consensus. For Morgan Stanley, job openings should be driven by the services sector, which is generally less sensitive to monetary tightening than the goods-producing industry such as construction and manufacturing.

In China, which is leaving a series of recent lockdowns in the past, consumer and producer price indices will be released on Friday evening. On the same day, in the morning, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) is released here in Brazil.

For the June IPCA, the Refinitiv consensus projects an increase of 0.7% compared to May, leading the index to accumulate 11.9% in 12 months.

The National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) will also disclose the performance of the Brazilian industry for June. Fenabrave, in turn, should disclose the number of license plates on Tuesday.

Brazil

8:00 am: Weekly IPC-S Index

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin, with weekly reports from May 6 to July 1

9:00 am: June IPCA, with a Refinitiv consensus up 0.70% compared to May and 11.90% year-on-year

USA

9:30 am: June payroll employment report, with Refinitiv projection of 268,000 job creation

9:30 am: June unemployment rate, with Refinitiv projection of 3.6%

11 am: Wholesale stocks

12:00: Speech by Fed Director John Williams

3pm: Baker Hughes rig count

China

22:30: Consumer price index

3. Voting on the PEC of Auxílios is postponed to Tuesday

Due to the low quorum in the plenary on Thursday night (7), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to postpone the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution until next Tuesday (12). (PEC) of Auxílios, which creates social programs and expands existing benefits.

The perception of parliamentarians was that the proposal could even be approved with that number of deputies present in the plenary. But there were risks, above all, if we went ahead with the voting of the highlights of the benches, with changes in the text.

Also left for next week – the last before the parliamentary recess – the vote on the PEC that creates a salary floor for professionals in the nursing area.

opposite movement

Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSD-RS) filed this Thursday (7) a request for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the processing of the PEC of Auxílios. Minister André Mendonça will be the rapporteur of the action.

In the action, Crispim, who is the coordinator of the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of Autonomous and Celetistas Truckers, states that the suspension of the PEC proceedings is necessary “for violation of the due legislative process and of the constitutional power, an offense to stony clauses”.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (7), Brazil recorded 297 deaths and 75,906 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 237, an increase of 26% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 57,513, which represents an increase of 12% in relation to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 167,981,076, equivalent to 78.19% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,343,240 people, which represents 83.48% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 96,558,912 people, or 44.95% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will release its production report on the 21st of July and the balance sheet for the second quarter will be released on the 28th.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Itaú Unibanco entered into a share purchase and sale agreement, through its subsidiaries, with Avenue Controle Cayman and other selling shareholders, providing for the acquisition of control of Avenue Holding Cayman.

After the regulatory approvals, Itaú will initially acquire 35% of the total and voting capital of Avenue, through a capital contribution of R$160 million and the secondary acquisition of shares, which together total approximately R$493 millions. After 2 years from the closing date of this first stage, Itaú will acquire an additional interest of 15.1%, for an amount to be determined based on a pre-defined adjusted revenue multiple, reaching control with 50.1% of the capital total and voting. After 5 years from the closing date of the first stage, Itaú may exercise a purchase option to acquire the remaining interest held by Avenue’s current shareholders.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) signed a memorandum of understanding to analyze opportunities to share facilities and resources related to their oil and natural gas production assets, located in the Potiguar and Recôncavo Basins.

The memorandum demonstrates the parties’ intention to coordinate efforts and initiatives, with the aim of expanding the

operational, logistical and commercial efficiency.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias released an operational preview with 30.637 million paying vehicles in June, which corresponds to 9.3% less than the same month of 2021. In the first half of 2022, there were 189.580 million, a decrease of 5.2% compared to the same period a year ago.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

