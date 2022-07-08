US lawmakers call for investigation into Brazilian military interference in election

Deputies from the United States Democratic Party presented an amendment to the annual Defense Budget (NDAA) demanding that the US government investigate whether or not the Brazilian Armed Forces are interfering in elections scheduled for October this year. The information was revealed by the website Brazil Wire this Wednesday the 6th.

The intention of the amendment is to determine whether the Brazilian military has participated in the process that seeks to disrupt the elections. Items such as attempts to interfere in the vote count, coup attempts to reverse the results of the polls and the participation of the military in disinformation campaigns would be in the sights of congressmen.

Amendment 893 was called ‘Neutrality of the Brazilian Armed Forces During Presidential Elections’ and requires the US government to investigate and produce a report on the Brazilian Armed Forces within 30 days of the enactment of the text. If any irregularity is found, the Brazilian military would be subject to the sanction of that country. The budget text still needs to go through Congressional approval until, at the latest, October this year.

Amendment registered in the US Congress system.

Photo: Reproduction/Brasil Wire

To the website, a US government source said that the main measure requested is the “discontinuation of security assistance”, something that allows Brazil to be considered a non-NATO ally. This position makes it possible for the country to buy weapons easily, to have access to training and technologies and to be seen as a preferred military partner.

“It’s basically a way of saying, ‘You need to consider whether these actions amount to a coup because if so, it will require the US to cut assistance,’” the same source explained.

Representatives Tom Malinowski and Albio Sires of New Jersey signed the amendment; Joaquin Castro, from Texas; Susan Wild of Pennsylvania; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; and Hank Johnson of Georgia. All of them are part of the Democratic Party and many had already questioned the role of the US government in the ongoing investigations of Operation Car Wash, in the coup against Dilma Rousseff (PT) and in the arrest of former President Lula (PT).