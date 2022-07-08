Vanusa’s Daughter Asks for Money and Says She’s Starving

Vanusa’s daughter, Aretha Marcos, 48, has returned to asking for money on social media. The former child presenter and singer made an appeal in search of financial help and claimed to have been without food since yesterday.

In an Instagram post, Aretha asked the artists to sympathize with her plight and help her with a bank deposit.

“Would any of the artists who play, defend, protect and benefit from the game that exploits my private life could at least deposit money for a coffee? I haven’t eaten since yesterday. I’m so grateful to be your toy,” she wrote. , who posted an image of the bank details.

In 2020, Aretha had already asked for money on the internet to finance her own home. Vanusa’s daughter made a virtual crowdfunding with the objective of raising R$ 150 thousand, but only managed to raise R$ 5 thousand. In the video she posted to ask for help buying the house, she explained her reasons.

“I’m doing a campaign to buy my own house. Anyone who can help me by depositing a little in my account, I really appreciate it. It helps me make my dream come true”, he said, holding up a sign with his bank details.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, she has been living on rent for four years, alone and isolated in a simple house, located inside a farm owned by actress Helena Ranaldi’s parents, in Piracaia, in the interior of São Paulo.

Sister of actress Paloma Duarte on her father’s side and businessman Rafael Vanucci, Aretha is the daughter of singer Vanusa, who died in November 2020, with singer Antônio Marcos.