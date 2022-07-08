“Verdão owns 70% of the economic rights”; Abel generates influence and Palmeiras decides to ‘bet’ ‘reinforcement’ of R$ 14.3 million

Palmeiras has already changed the key and is now preparing to face the Strength, for the Brazilian Championship. Abel Ferreira’s team is not prioritizing any tournament and wants to win, or at least go far, in all of them. The crowd also wants to win the Brazilian Championship, the only expressive title that is still missing for the Portuguese’s curriculum at Alviverde.

In recent days there have been several news indicating that navarro could leave Alviverde. The striker was hired at the end of last year, but never managed to deliver as expected and has been questioned considerably by fans. Some goals lost recently increased even more the pressure of the athlete in the São Paulo club.

Yesterday (7), there was information that Almería-ESP agreed to pay 3 million euros for the striker and the business was heating up. Journalist Jorge Nicola got in touch with someone from Alviverde, who denied the information and indicated that there is no movement for the player’s exit at this time. He signed for four years with Palmeiras and, in all, will receive around BRL 14.3 million by the contract, had also reported the communicator at the time of the closed deal.

“(…) I looked for a person from Palmeiras I trusted to find out if Almería had in fact made a proposal and the answer was that there was no proposal or poll by Navarro. It could happen later on. It could be, but until that moment, zero contact. Verdão owns 70% of Rafael Navarro’s economic rights”, revealed Nicola.

Abel Ferreira likes the attacker’s style of play and don’t usually give up easy for your athletes. Even more so because the athlete has never had problems off the field, the business is even more inside the four lines, when there is still not a good performance.