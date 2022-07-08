Veredas Hospital reopens ICU beds and wards by SUS due to increase in Covid-19 cases in AL

As a pioneer in Alagoas, Hospital Veredas reopened this week 10 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 55 wards aimed at patients affected by COVID-19, by the Unified Health System.

“Once again, thinking about and prioritizing the health and well-being of Alagoas, Hospital Veredas reopened COVID beds for SUS patients, and if necessary, we will make more beds available, whether they are infirmary or ICU”, said the medical director. , Micah Damaceno.

The opening of beds for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 was one of the measures adopted to meet the demand that has been growing in recent weeks in the state of Alagoas.

“The advancement of coronavirus cases requires more and more efficiency and speed. That’s why opening clinical beds is such an important action and done for the first time in 2022 by Hospital Veredas. We have a trained team ready to take care of cases that unfortunately have increased. For us, the lives of people from Alagoas come first”, concluded Dr Miquéias Damaceno, emphasizing the importance of completing the vaccination schedule, since the people who currently occupy the ICU beds have not been vaccinated or are having a delay in doses of vaccines. reinforcement.

Welcoming, caring and healing

“Hospital Veredas was the first institution to offer ICU beds for Covid 19 patients, in 2020, when no one had any idea of ​​the size of the Pandemic and 2 years later, we continue with the same goal. Our commitment is to assist Alagoas society, whatever the patient’s situation. We have a duty to our community to serve as many as they seek us”, said Dr Edgar Antunes, director-president of Hospital Veredas.