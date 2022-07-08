Verstappen fulfills favoritism and takes pole in F1 Austrian GP Sprint

Max Verstappen continues with F1 Austrian GP favoritism. In the qualifying held on Friday afternoon (8), the Dutchman maintained his good performance at the Red Bull Ring and achieved pole position in the Sprint race.

The timing was used to define the starting positions for Saturday’s race. So, being at Red Bull’s home, the current championship leader has already arrived as the big name to beat in every session, and that’s how it has been.

In a qualifying run with two red flags in Q3 – one caused by Lewis Hamilton and the other by George Russell – the 2021 champion was unfazed. Then, with the mark of 1min04s984, he took the honorary position of the fast dispute grid.

Who shares the front row with the Dutchman is Charles Leclerc, who was only 0s029 slower than the pointer. Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez and George Russell complete the fastest five of the session.

Find out how the F1 Austrian GP qualifying went:

As the Austrian GP weekend includes the Sprint race, the drivers were preparing for qualifying this Friday. The result would define the starting positions for Saturday’s race.

In the first free practice at the Red Bull Ring, not surprisingly, Max Verstappen placed himself as the fastest in the field. Charles Leclerc was not far behind the Dutchman, closing the session in second.

McLaren started with a back foot. Lando Norris, who had a new power unit, had a problem with abandonment in the first minutes of the activity. Now, the Englishman has put in an old engine – so no punishment.

Q1

Allowed Q1 and in the first minutes, less than half of the peloton chose not to leave at first. Of the top nine competitors who ripped through the corners in Austria, all were on soft tyres.

In those initial moments, Charles Leclerc placed himself in first place with 1min06s762. The Monegasque was just 0s044 faster than Sergio Pérez, who was second, but was overtaken first by Fernando Alonso and then Kevin Magnussen.

With just over ten minutes to go before the end of the first phase, the order of the top four were leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Mick Schumacher and Magnussen and therefore all using Ferrari engines.

Riders even completed fast turns, but the track limits were taking a toll on several victims. First, Sainz was the one who had the lap excluded, and then it was Verstappen’s turn to fail to keep his mark.

With 6 minutes to go, the riders in the cut-off zone were Alexander Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen – the last two with no time left yet.

The four-time Aston Martin champion was in 18th place, 1.664 seconds behind the first. The German had been on a mission to try to advance to Q2 since the Azerbaijan GP in Baku.

The first phase of the classification has ended. Ferrari took a one-two followed by Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton completing the top five in Q1.

At the reverse end, the competitors who failed to advance were Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Guanyu Zhou, Nicholas Latifi and Vettel, this one with time deleted, ending the last five.

Q2

Regression started for Q2 and the first names that soon tried to leave the pits were Esteban Ocon, the AlphaTauri duo and then Norris. Competitors would have 15 minutes to place in the top ten.

At the conclusion of the first few laps, Hamilton was back in first with 1min05s538 just 0s030 of Verstappen, in second. Russell, Leclerc and Sainz completed the top five fastest at the time.

On the other hand, the pilots who were in the sticking zone, all without a time set, were Tsunoda, Magnussen, Schumacher, Bottas and Alonso.

While Leclerc jumped to first position with 1min05s287, Pérez once again faced problems with track limits. The Mexican had his time deleted and, as a result, he was in 11th place.

The top ten in the table were Charles, Hamilton, erstappen, Sainz, Russell, Ocon, Alonso, Schumacher and Magnussen, all securing a spot in Q3. Meanwhile, Norris also had the spin deleted.

The second phase was over and Gasly, Alonso, Bottas, Tsunoda and Norris were out of the last phase of the classification. So both AlphaTauri, a McLaren, an Alpine and an Alfa Romeo.

Q3

At the start of Q3, race management reported that the Red Bull Mexican was under investigation. The reason was to assess whether he exceeded the track limits on his last fast lap in Q2.

So the names that would fight for pole position in the Sprint race were Ocon, Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Pérez, Magnussen, Alonso and Schumacher – one Alpine, two Ferraris, two Red Bulls, two Ferraris and two Haas. .

When he was on his spin, then, Lewis had a bad luck. In the third sector of the circuit, the seven-time champion ended up making a mistake and crashed hard against the protective wall, interrupting the session with a red flag.

Hamilton is out of the car after going into the barriers at Turn 7#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Xx8Yo3IG2f — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022

The clock was stopped with 5min29s to the checkered flag. The Englishman took a while to leave his car, but out of frustration and not because he was injured, as he left the scene shortly afterwards without major problems.

Ten minutes of interruption and training resumed for the last five minutes. Moment of truth for the competitors who were heading for their last attempts to fast lap to the Sprint definition.

Russell was accelerating at the Red Bull Ring when he also missed and when he caught a zebra, he escaped from the rear and hit the protective wall. Once again the interruption came with a red flag with 2min31s to go.

And now Russell is into the barriers – he’s ok The Mercedes driver spins off at Turn 10 🚩 RED FLAG 🚩#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/pJxbMuRiBb — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022

Yet, as his car was being loaded, the race direction warned that the Englishman was under investigation. The reason was that he entered the track without permission – he crossed the track on foot to return to the pits.

Training was restarted only for the last spin. The time to beat was by Verstappen, but Leclerc managed to jump to first place and brought Carlos Sainz in second.

However, it was not enough to stop the Red Bull holder. On his last breath, he scored 1min04s984 to take pole just 0s029 of the Monegasque. Sainz, Pérez, Russell complete the top-5.

The starting grid for the F1 Austrian GP Qualifying Race:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’04.984

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’05.013

3) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’05,066

4) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1’05.404

5) George Russell (Mercedes) 1’05.431

6) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’05.726

7) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari) 1’05.879

8) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’06.011

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’06.103

10) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’13.151

11) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’06.160

12) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes) 1’06.230

13) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’06.319

14) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’06.851

15) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’25.847

16) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’06.613

17) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’06.847

18) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’06.901

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’07.003

20) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’07.083