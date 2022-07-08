Vidal, Cebolinha, Wendel, Wallace and now Alexis Sánchez. Under pressure, Flamengo seeks reinforcements to reconquer Libertadores



São Paulo Brazil



Turnaround in Flamengo’s hiring policy.

The wear and tear caused by the huge mistake that was the hiring of Paulo Sousa hit the president Rodolfo Landim and the vice of football, Marcos Braz. Both believed in the Portuguese coach, that the squad, even aged, worn out, of the fabulous 2019 campaign, with Jorge Jesus.

The political group that elected Landim and that controls Flamengo with an iron fist saw with concern the revival of the opposition, in the face of the failed first semester. And he decided that the club should review its stance. Investment planning.

First, not fulfilling the promise to Manchester United and not spending the 10 million euros, around R$54 million.

Then, use 13.5 million euros, about R$ 74 million, in Everton Cebolinha.





And keep hiring.

The chance to have Vidal in the media was taken advantage of, as Boca Juniors also moved for him.

Two-time Copa America champion, five-time Italian champion, three-time German champion, two-time Chilean champion, Spanish champion. A 35-year-old player, but still in excellent physical shape, capable of performing at a high level in the two-year contract. He arrived in Gávea excited.





Braz also managed to convince Wendel, ex-Fluminense, who plays for Zenit in Russia, to play for Flamengo on a one-year loan. He intended not to come into conflict with the Russian club, not to have to appeal for the authorized release of foreign players who play in Russia and Ukraine, due to the war between the two countries. But the way seems to be this.

Businessmen warned Braz that Wallace, ex-Grêmio, is unhappy at Udinese. The manager confirmed with the midfielder his desire to play in Rio de Janeiro. And he is close to taking him on loan.

Flamengo should have 4 million euros, around R$ 21.9 million, and settle on Wallace’s loan. Jorge Jesus indicated and Fenerbahce practically closed the purchase of the steering wheel.

The surprise was the possibility of hiring the media player Alexis Sanchéz.

Vidal made it clear that his Chilean compatriot could leave Inter Milan.





The striker was two-time Copa America champion, world club champion, Spanish champion, Italian champion, Argentine champion, two-time Chilean champion. At 33 years old, he is not a priority in the reformulation at the Italian club for this 2022/23 season.

Marcos Braz made an official consultation, made it clear to the Chilean striker that he wants him in Gávea. Alexis liked what he heard. He also gives the possibility to act for two more years alongside Vidal. But he would still try to relocate to Europe. If not, Flamengo has, yes, a great chance of staying with the striker. Despite competition from Galatasaray and Olympique de Marseille.





Braz aborted polls by Gabigol and Pedro. He knows he needs both, even more so after the serious injury to Bruno Henrique, who will only play again in 2023.

Also important was the attitude of Dorival Junior. He did not make the appointments for hires or decide on Aaron’s departure. It has only accepted the decisions of the club’s management. And positioned yourself as an employee.

And worked much closer to the players than Paulo Sousa. In addition, with simpler, more defined tactical schemes, athletes have been more dedicated to understanding what he wants.





Braz has already assured Dorival that Flamengo will be reinforced for the quarter-finals of Libertadores against Corinthians, on August 3rd and 10th.

Recapturing Libertadores became an obsession.

Hence the money saved by not hiring Andreas Pereira and, now, the R$ 4 million that will come from Arão’s departure will make the squad stronger, ready, according to the board, to face the fight for the reconquest of Libertadores. From the Copa do Brasil, from the Brazilian.





And also to stifle the growing voice of opposition.

Against this backdrop, not keeping your word with Manchester United was the least of the problems.

Andreas Pereira has even performed for Fulham.

Once again, Flamengo’s obsession with a stadium to call their own returns to the scene.

And the excitement returned to Gávea.

Without Paulo Souza…



