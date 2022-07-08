Video captures panic of passengers in turbulent flight over the Andes

A video posted on social media recorded the moment when a plane flying over the Andes Mountains, which divides Argentina and Chile, began to shake heavily, caught in strong turbulence. In the background, you can hear the cries of despair from passengers, terrified at the possibility of the aircraft crashing.

The images, shared by DJ and influencer Nico Vallorani on TikTok, have more than 6.6 million views, 953 thousand likes and almost 12 thousand comments. In the record, it is possible to observe how the plane’s wing shook and shook and the audio reveals the weather that characterized the path.

“What would you do if it happened to you?”, asks the DJ in the post. Although the images only show the external landscape, that is, the high peaks of the Andes mountain range, the audio gives an idea of ​​the reaction of the passengers on board.

“Mommy, I want to come down”, shouts a woman insistently. Every time the plane shakes, the screams increase in intensity. “We’re all going to die,” yells one woman.

In the comments of the post, many people make fun of the situation. “It is normal to fall in Ushuaia if there is wind,” writes one user. “Flying to Patagonia always has these turbulences; winds, even more so in Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego”, reassures another.

“I went through a storm once and I think lightning hit the plane,” one follower teased. But the truth is that, answering the DJ’s question, many admit that they would have screamed in the same way as the women whose voices can be heard in the video when the plane shook.

Strong winds over the Andes mountain range

The images were recorded by Nico during a trip from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, Argentina, on June 12th. He says that turbulence in the part of the flight over the Andes mountain range is considered normal, due to the strong winds recorded over the highest peaks, which can reach almost 7,000 meters in altitude.

Despite the scare, no one was hurt and the plane landed safely in Ushuaia. The next day, Nico posted a video where he stated that he was fine, that everyone arrived well and that he was just worried about a lady and her son, sitting behind him, who were screaming a lot because they were extremely scared.

“They were desperate, poor people, screaming a lot. The lady kept asking the plane to come down. But this kind of thing is common when you fly. So I ask everyone not to be afraid if one day this happens to you. Just keep the calm that everything will pass”.