VLTzação: understand the proposal to replace the BRT and connect Botafogo to Gávea | Rio de Janeiro

This Thursday (7), Mayor Eduardo Paes announced a major change in the city’s BRT system. Over the course of 15 years, he intends to replace the rapid transit bus system, which exists mainly in the West and North zones of Rio, with the Light Rail Vehicle, the VLT, in a process that is being called “VLTzation” of the BRT.

“It is not a plan by the Eduardo Paes government. We have to learn to go through governments. It’s a 15-year plan,” the mayor said of the transformation.

He also gave more details on how the new project will change the lives of citizens who use the current system to get around.

One of the main doubts is about the speed, since the model implemented in downtown Rio moves more slowly.

“The train models are yet to be defined, and they will not necessarily be the same as those of the Center. The speed of the compositions varies according to the environment in which they travel. When they are on segregated tracks, they can reach higher speeds”, said the Municipal Transport Department to the g1.

BRT tramway: bus leaves, tram enters; City Hall promises largest network in the Americas

Read the full report to see answers to the following questions:

Here’s what we already know about the change:

1 – What is the VLTzation of the BRT system?

It is the project that consists of the replacement of buses on the BRT corridors by the Light Rail Vehicle (VLT) system. In addition to the replacement, a new tram line will be implemented, linking Botafogo to Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio.

Rio City Hall presents project that intends to implement a new VLT line in the South Zone and ‘VLTzação’ of the BRT system

2- When will it be deployed?

The City Hall of Rio informed that it was a long term project. The replacement of vehicles in the Transcarioca and Transoeste BRT corridors will take place over 15 years. already the Botafogo-Gávea tramway will begin to be deployed from 2023 and has delivery forecast in 2025.

2 of 3 VLT Botafogo-Gávea — Photo: Arte/g1 VLT Botafogo-Gávea — Photo: Arte/g1

3- When will the precarious BRT buses be replaced?

According to the mayor, the intervention started in March 2021 in the BRT system continues, and the city will continue to buy new buses, renovate the Transoeste, build the Gentileza Terminal and complete the Transbrasil.

“Throughout the year 2023, with the new terminals, lanes and buses, we will have the system working satisfactorily again”, said the mayor about the improvements for next year.

4- But are you going to renovate and complete it and then replace it?

Not. According to Paes and the municipal secretary of Transport, Maína Celidônio, the corridors and stations will be reused. The route layout will also be maintained, avoiding expropriations. “Nothing that has been done is lost, what has been done with the structure of the BRTs makes it easier for us to say that it is a possible proposal”, said Paes.

5- But wouldn’t it be easier to reform the BRTs?

According to Paes, the BRT has become an “evil partnership” in the city and, in recent years, the system has deteriorated with vandalism, violence, defaults, problems with the fleet, delays and poor passenger service. The mayor also reiterated that, with the replacement, the city will stop spending what has already been invested: R$ 4.5 billion in Transcarioca and R$ 2.5 billion in Transoeste.

In addition, the tram has twice the capacity of articulated vehicles, at regular intervals, is safer, generates more comfort for the user, does not produce noise, is sustainable and integrated into the urban landscape.

6- How much will the investment in the tramway be and where will the money for the project come from?

The City of Rio says that the entire infrastructure of the BRTs will be used, which should reduce costs. But still, the program has an estimated investment of R$ 16 billion. For the Transcarioca VLT, R$ 6 billion will be needed, and for the Transoeste, R$ 8.7 billion. As for the Botafogo-Gávea VLT, the investment is R$ 1.3 billion via Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

3 of 3 VLT Botafogo – Gávea — Photo: Reproduction VLT Botafogo – Gávea — Photo: Reproduction

7- What will be the extension of the VLT?

According to the project, there will be 251 kilometers of trackthe largest tramway network in the Americas.

8 -How many people will benefit?

The expectation is that 500 thousand passengers use the service daily.

9 – How many people currently use BRT?

Even with the problems presented, the BRT carries an average of more than 200 thousand people per day.

10 – Will the new VLT have the same speed as the Center VLT or will it be faster?