Volkswagen Amarok wins new generation with 250 hp V6 engine

This is the new Volkswagen Amarok 2023. After numerous teasers released by Volkswagen in recent months, the German automaker finally revealed this Thursday (7) the new generation of the medium pickup. Fully renovated and with the new Ford Ranger platform, the new Volkswagen Amarok debuts with single or double cabin options, and with the option of a new 3.0 V6 turbo diesel engine with up to 250 hp.

On the outside, the design was no longer a mystery. That’s because Volkswagen had already released in recent months some sketches and renderings of the new medium pickup, in addition to photos of real models in tests, still with camouflage. The new generation of the Amarok pickup has a design inspired by the German brand’s SUVs.





At the front, the new Amarok has a design of straight lines, with two friezes with a metallic finish that connect the front headlights with LED visual signature. In the top-of-the-line PanAmericana and Aventura, the headlamps feature IQ.Light technology. Just below, the license plate area features an “X”-shaped finish – which can be chromed or black – on the bumper.

On the side, the fenders of the new Amarok have muscular lines, and there is also a striking line that appears in the headlights and continues to the contour of the rear windows. Wheels are up to 21”. At the rear, the highlight is the LED taillights that invade the side. With a straight shape, they have a visual signature in a “C” shape. As in the new Ford Ranger, the bucket cover has the model name written in low relief.





Volkswagen Amarok will have at least five versions: the entry option will be called Amarok only, and will be followed by Life, Style, and the unprecedented PanAmericana and Aventura top-of-the-line options. The last two will have a different look, the first with an Off-Road focus and the second with a sporty and urban design. There will be a total of eight color options for the pickup: Clear White, Midnight Black, Bright Blue, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Deep Red, Bright Beige and Mid Blue.

The new Amarok also grew from the previous pickup. According to the German automaker, the new generation of the pickup measures 5.35 m in length, 10 cm longer. The wheelbase is 3.27 m, with an increase of 17.5 cm. According to the brand, the gain in dimensions translates into more legroom for passengers in the second row of seats.



















On the other hand, the width is 1.91 m (2.20 m with the mirrors), while the height is up to 1.88 m, depending on the version. The front and rear overhangs have been reduced to offer more off-road capability to the new Amarok. According to Volkswagen, the new angles of attack and departure are 29º and 21º, respectively. In addition, the new Amarok can cross flooded stretches of up to 800 mm – the previous model used up to 500 mm.

The new Amarok’s load capacity is up to 1,160 kg, and the pickup will be able to pull trailers up to 3,500 kg. The roof supports loads of up to 350 kg. The new Amarok will also have 4×2 rear-wheel drive or 4Motion 4×4 – full or permanent – ​​versions in Europe. The pickup will also have a series of accessories offered by the German automaker, including a snorkel, hard top for the bucket, cargo box and marine tops.





Inside, the new Amarok bets on a more refined finish than the current model. Among the novelties, the new pickup has soft-touch materials and several elements already used by Volkswagen cars, such as the Nivus steering wheel, and the Active Info Display instrument panel, which has an 8” or 12” screen, depending on of the version. As in the new Ranger, the multimedia center of up to 12” has a vertical orientation screen.

Under the hood, the new Amarok has up to four diesel engine options, with four or six cylinders and a displacement of 2.0 to 3.0 liters, in addition to a gasoline option. In the entry versions, the pickup will have options with 150 hp and 170 hp. As for the intermediate versions, the power range will be 204 hp or 209 hp. Finally, the top-of-the-line options will have a new 250 hp 3.0 V6 turbodiesel engine (or 241 hp in some markets).





In specific countries, a 302 hp 2.3 turbo petrol engine will also be offered. Among the transmission options, the new Amarok will have 5 or 6-speed manual transmission options, in addition to 6 or 10-speed automatic. Among the safety equipment, the new Volkswagen Amarok has a lane change assistant, license plate and object recognition, and also adaptive cruise control.

Despite this, the new Volkswagen Amarok should not arrive in Brazil. This is because the new generation of the German pickup will only be produced in South Africa, which would make it impossible to import the new Amarok to Brazil at competitive prices. In its place, Volkswagen will invest US$ 250 million (about R$ 1.2 billion) to renew the current generation made in General Pacheco (Argentina), which will have innovations in design, safety and technology to follow a few more years in the Latin market.