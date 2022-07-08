Volkswagen reveals super luxury sedan that it gave up on launching

The Volkswagen Phaeton celebrates 20 years in 2022, and on the occasion of its anniversary the German brand has revealed something that has never been made public before. The automaker showed for the first time a drivable prototype of the second generation of the sedan, which never went into production.

The model was discontinued in 2016 in favor of electrification, however in the midst of this decision the development of the second generation of the car was already underway. Under the codename Phaeton D2, it was designed by Marco Pavone (head of exterior design) and Tomasz Bachorski (head of interior design).

The vehicle appears to have more than the 5,060 mm length that its first generation has, but it still has a three-box proportion and chrome details contrasting with the black paintwork. At the front, the grille is lowered and has large headlights with complex LED graphics.

Image: Disclosure

At the back, there is a simple design bumper with LED taillights. The interior of the car has high-quality materials and high-tech features. The highlight is the curved display, which was eventually introduced to the market in 2018 as the “Innovision Cockpit” of the Volkswagen Touareg. We also have a digital instrument panel and wooden details on the dashboard, doors and steering wheel.

Image: Disclosure

The Phaeton D2’s platform is MLB, the same as the Audi A8 and the Touareg. Volkswagen did not offer mechanical details of the vehicle.

In its first generation, the Phaeton was introduced in 2002 and received four updates between 2007 and 2014 before being discontinued in 2016.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.